Thanks to generous donations from the community, the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project is helping local veterans this holiday season.
CEO Hugh Coryea recently presented gift cards to Lawrence County Veteran's Office Director Jesse Putnam to have the office distribute them to local veterans.
"If it wasn't for everybody putting money in the jars and sending us donations, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," Coryea said. "Our motto is we do what we do because we hear the call."
Thanks to further donations, the project was able to pay $1,200 to send six veterans on an Honor Flight through Honor Flight Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. on May 6.
The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit where veterans are flown to D.C., at no cost to them, to visit the memorials of the wars that they served in.
