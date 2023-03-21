The Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project in New Castle recently donated $1,000 worth of gift cards for local veterans to buy food for the upcoming Easter season.
The donation was to help those who served in the military and who are having a tough time financially during the upcoming holiday season, explained Agent Orange CEO Hugh Coryea.
The organization which collected money from the community by placing yellow plastic jars inside various local businesses throughout Lawrence and Mercer counties.
For the Easter season, they purchased 20 Walmart gift cards worth $50 each, and gave them to the Lawrence County Veterans Director Jesse Moorgibbs-Putnam, to distribute to veterans who visit her office, according to their needs.
"We do this at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving," Coryea said, noting the effort is in its third year.
Coryea expressed his appreciation to all of the citizens who put money into the jars to help.
"That's the only reason we can do what we do to help our veterans," he said.
He asks that any business owners who want to reach out to the group and place one of the jars in a local establishment may contact him at (724) 651-6747.
In addition to Coryea, the organization has eight other members on its board of director. They are: city fire Chief Mike Kobbe and his brother, Chris Kobbe, Debbie Shiderly, Kristen Courson, Mike Frost, Dan Bailey, Peachy Capezio and Carlo DiNardo.
The organization also has about 30 volunteers who help with different events, Coryea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.