The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling service to residents by rotating through a variety of western Pennsylvania locations.
The agency is looking for municipalities in western Pennsylvania that are willing to host the traveling glass recycling bid this year.
“Since early 2020, the bin has visited numerous locations for weeklong engagements to provide residents with a convenient method for recycling glass,” according to PRC deputy director Sarah Alessio Shea. “During daylight hours, individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors with no color sorting required.”
Western Pennsylvania municipalities interested in hosting the Traveling Glass Recycling Bin may contact PRC at glass@prc.org or visit www.prc.org/glassrecycling to learn how to partner with PRC to establish a program to enable residents to recycle glass.
The program if hosted in Lawrence County could be an alternative for residents of the City of New Castle. Aiken Refuse, which collects trash and recyclables from residents in the city, does not accept glass in the recycling stream.
“PRC is continually seeking local government and commercial partners to help revitalize glass recycling through regional collaboration,” said Shea. “The Traveling Bin provides residents with a higher quality glass recycling option than typical curbside programs, ensuring that glass deposited into the bin meets the highest standards and can be fully recycled.”
The PRC’s Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program, which made more than 30 stops in 2021, is sponsored by Owens-Illinois, Inc. and CAP Glass and is made possible through a partnership with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling.
In 2021, PRC’s glass recycling program, comprised of the traveling bin and permanent sites, collected more than one million pounds of glass for recycling.
“Reasons for recycling glass include the fact that glass can be recycled endlessly,” Shea said. “A glass bottle or jar dropped into the Traveling Bin can be recycled and back on a store shelf in as little as 30 days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.