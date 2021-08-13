By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Lawrence County Social Services is hoping to continue the legacy of fixing up homes and making repairs for low- income residents in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
The county commissioners Tuesday gave their approval for Mike Hughes, a spokesman for the agency, to apply for a shared grant with Mercer County totaling $750,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Hughes said the funding will be used for improvements to 18 to 20 owner-occupied, low-income houses throughout Lawrence and Mercer counties. He said an estimated $35,000 will be spent on each home. Additionally, lead hazard control funds also may be applied in some instances.
The grant is through Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, he said, and Lawrence County Social Services is administering the program on behalf of Lawrence and Mercer counties as a regional program.
According to Hughes, the agency currently is administering a three-year grant the county previously had received under the same program, which paid for improvements to 19 houses. About half of those are in Mercer County, he said.
That existing grant is covering the improvements for 11 homes in Lawrence County and nine in Mercer County.
The anticipated grant, upon receipt, would cover about the same numberof homes in a similar ratio, Hughes said.
Hughes said that since 2009 when he joined LCSS, the agency oversaw the completion of 13 contracts for the grant money and rehabilitated about 496 homes in the two counties.
Repairs made to homes range from upgrading electrical service to putting on new doors, new siding, new roofs, new windows and other improvements.
Under the grant, a qualifying homeowner can receive up to $35,000 in improvements, and the use of lead hazard mitigation funds can additionally be applied, Hughes said.
He said the agency currently has a waiting list of people who have called in over the months and years. The list has at least 100 names on it right now. Anyone who meets the low-income guidelines can call the agency to be placed on the list for repairs, at (724) 656-0090.
Hughes emphasized that, “unfortunately we don’t have an emergency repairs program,” so the only way to get moved up on the list is if a child under age 6 is living in the household or if a female in the household is pregnant.
“That would make them eligible for the lead hazard control program, too, and that could bump them up,” he said.
Lawrence County has been making improvements to owner-occupied, low-income houses since the 1980s using community development block grant funding. At one time, the program was run through the county planning commission. Individual municipalities that received their own block grant funds also have undertaken housing rehabilitation programs with their block grant and HOMES money.
For the past 10 or more years, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, the parent organization of Lawrence County Social Services, has overseen the housing rehabilitation program using the DCED funds to match with block grant money, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the lead-based program to improve housing throughout Lawrence County.
