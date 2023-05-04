Kisha Relic gets up at 4:30 a.m. every day to give people rides to dialysis treatments.
A full-time bus driver for 23 years, she’s still enthusiastic about going to work. She drives for Lawrence County Social Service’s Allied Coordinated Transportation Services, taking an average of 150 people per week to medical appointments, grocery stores and other places.
“The clients make it all worth it, helping people who you could be your parents, aunts and uncles,” she said. “That’s what makes us strive to do what we do for them.”
She is one of 22 drivers ACTS employs, and the agency wants to make sure it retains those drivers and can attract more of them as its list of clients needing rides continues to grow.
A grant through the state Department of Human Services is available specifically for that purpose, and Lawrence County commissioners approved the application for the funds on Tuesday.
The county is eligible to receive $164,440 to help three local agencies hire and retain bus drivers who take people to medical appointments.
Vanessa Lovelie, director of ACTS, said those agencies in addition to ACTS are the New Castle Area Transit Authority and Noga Wheelchair Transport Services.
All three provide rides for medical assistance recipients in the Medical Transportation Assistance Program. The drivers take clients with no transportation to doctors, hospitals and other medical appointments.
Lovelie explained the need for the funds to the commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday. The client list is growing, and it is difficult to hire and retain bus drivers, she said. The ACTS program is paying drivers $13.22, plus an additional stipend of $3 just to keep them.
Drivers for ACTS and for Noga do not need commercial driver’s licenses, but transit authority drivers must have Class B CDL licenses, she said.
The funding, which comes from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is being allocated through the state Department of Human Services as a one-time payment to help the agencies attract and retain drivers, Lovelie said, adding the driver shortage is a nationwide issue.
The state agency looked at how many trips are provided in Lawrence County through MTAP, and multiplied by 2.28 to determine the amount of funding available for the county, she said. Of that allocation, $132,295 will go to ACTS, $29,224 will go to the NCATA and $2,921 will go to Noga if the grant is received.
She said currently ACTS has 21 drivers and the transit authority has 32 drivers. Noga shares its van drivers with the ambulance driver duties.
“We know there is a need for this,” Lovelie said, adding the number of clients using the services has been increasing.
Relic, who drives five days a week, said that 90 percent of her transports are medical in nature. Only a small percentage are for grocery shopping, hair appointments and other store trips.
The 57-year-old became an ACTS van driver because she wanted a job change. She was working as a manager at Burger King and decided she wanted to do something more to help people.
“I figured this was the best thing to do,” she said, estimating she drives about 150 people per week, taking them not only to medical appointments and places in Lawrence County but as far as Pittsburgh, Butler and Hermitage.
“It’s a good job,” she said. “We’re all like one big family.”
Whenever she trains other drivers, she tries to make them understand that these people who ride are like members of their family and you treat them as such.
“It’s fun to hear all of their different stories,” Relic said of her passengers. “Sometimes I feel like we could be a little therapy for them, hearing about their good and bad days.”
She and the other drivers try to make it fun by doing little things for their riders or giving them little gifts. At Christmastime, a set of gingerbread cutout dolls would ride on the buses with them, she said. “We took pictures of them with the clients to show where we go.”
She emphasized that there is no age limit to who can ride. “We’ve taken infants, parents getting jobs, kids to daycare and mothers to jobs and kids to school.”
Anyone who is interested in becoming a driver for the medical program may contact ACTS at (724) 652-5588, Noga at (724) 652-6677, or the transit authority at (724) 654-3130 for more information.
They also may apply online at ACTS at lccap.org/joinourteam.
