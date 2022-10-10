Sealing orphan wells and mines across the state is one way Pennsylvania can lessen the effects of climate change.
That was the message of Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general running for governor, said during an interview with the New Castle News the more than 500,000 orphan wells are the No. 1 driver of greenhouse gas emissions, leaking more methane into the air than any other source.
The state Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation, which is run through DEP, completed approximately 17 non-emergency abandoned mine land reclamation projects in Lawrence County since 1988 at a cost of approximately $5,673,000.
According to a map made by Millersville University of Pennsylvania using DEP data, there are more than 40 abandoned mines in Lawrence County.
They are located throughout the county, with some in Neshannock Township, some in Plain Grove Township and some located in the southern part of the county. According to the map, most of the abandoned mines have some sort of health or safety impact, while others have an environmental impact risk.
The Lawrence County Conservation District is affiliated and works with the Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation to restore watersheds impacted by historic mining operations.
The BAMR said it and the DEP don’t own any surface or properties for the abandoned mines, and that their reclamation projects are federally funded through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
OSMRE is run through the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In order for OSMRE to fund the reclamation projects, DEP and BAMR must prove the site was not mined for profit after Aug. 3, 1977, which is the OSMRE eligibility date.
“We have to comply with all environmental laws, other federal and state regulations, PNDI (Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory) clearances, E&S/NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) and USACE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) permits, plus secure property ownership easements/agreements to allow them to perform work within privately owned AML (abandoned mine land) related property,” said Jamar Thrasher, press secretary for the state DEP.
Dangers caused by AMLs
Mine reclamation is when a land, that has been mined on, is modified to an ecologically functional or economically usable state.
The DEP and Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation work to address different environmental and safety concerns for residents whenever they perform reclamation work.
According to OSMRE, this includes clogged streams and clogged stream lands, dangerous highwalls, impoundments, slides and piles and embankments, hazardous/explosive gases, hazardous equipment and facilities, hazardous bodies of water, industrial/residential waste, polluted water, portals, subsidence, surface burning, underground mine fires and vertical openings.
Impoundments include mine waste embankments, sedimentation ponds, or underground mine water pools that could cause flooding and destruction.
A portal is any AML-related surface entrance to a drift, tunnel, adit, or entry which is not sealed or barricaded, that poses a threat to public safety.
Subsidence is any surface expression, which include tension cracks, troughs, shearing faults or caving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.