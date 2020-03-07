HARRISBURG —Attorney General Josh Shapiro unveiled a price-gouging reporting email tipline in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday declared a state emergency to respond to the outbreak, hours after the governor announced that tests at a state lab indicated that two people — one in Delaware County and another in Wayne County — had tested positive for coronavirus. Those tests have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Wolf’s declaration triggered protections under state law against price gouging for consumers and businesses, Shapiro said. Under rules governing a disaster emergency, companies and vendors are prohibited from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20 percent of the average price to which those goods or services were sold for in the 7 days preceding the date of declaration.
Residents can report alleged price-gouging at: pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.
“As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket — reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of.”
