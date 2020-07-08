A public meeting of the Lawrence County Agricultural Preservation Board will be held at noon Thursday in Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road.
The board intends to conduct its future meetings at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington, unless circumstances change.
The future board meetings are Sept. 10 and Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.