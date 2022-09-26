An old African proverb says “It takes a village to raise a child.”
However, for Laura Colvin, that village is missing an important piece — a community center as a place for children to meet and express themselves in a positive manner after school and off the streets.
That’s why years ago, Colvin, who retired from the U.S. Army, started the after-school program Game Changer.
Game Changer, an after-school youth mentoring program for grades six through 12, operates under the nonprofit Faith, Hope and Charity Corporation and will reopen inside the Cascade Galleria in New Castle as The Village.
After being located inside Epworth United Methodist Church the last few years, it will now have a space in the former Towne Mall with an open house planned at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We create ‘Game Changers,’” Colvin said.
Colvin said children and teenagers are being constantly bombarded with different “risk factors,” such as their economic status, living and environmental conditions, trauma and boredom as a whole.
She said those factors can make students misbehave, not care or fall behind in school, or turn to drugs and alcohol.
“We really have a drug problem here (in New Castle),” Colvin said.
Colvin said with the Sankey Center closed during the pandemic, there are few places for children in the city to hang out to stay off the streets.
That’s why she feels Game Changer is important, as it will not only serve as a place for students to focus on their academic, athletic and artistic achievements, but will serve as a place for children to learn about the danger of drugs and “gateway drugs.”
Game Changer will feature six different programs, or, as Colvin calls them “models,” each with its own dedicated room and space.
There will be a room dedicated for education, which will allow students to receive assistance in school.
There will be a sports program where, in the future, students can discuss and engage in different sporting and outdoor activities.
There will be a community service program, an employment program that focuses on career goals, professional development, and job readiness, an empowerment program to help motivate and lift the spirits of students, and an arts program, that will allow students to develop their skills in music, art, theater and dance.
Specifically, there will be a music room and recording studio called “The Vault,” which will allow students to both play and record their own music.
Students can join a book club, and all participants will be required to perform at least 1-2 hours of community service a month to show a sense of responsibility for their community.
Colvin said every student has to have a foundation in their life, whether it’d be good or bad, and she hopes programs like these can give a good foundation to a student.
“I consider Game Changer to be a protective factor. We just want to help,” Colvin said. “If we can just reach one kid, that will be enough.”
Colvin said each room has a quote above and in it in order to constantly show empowerment to each student.
She said all of the programs are free, and are paid for through local community contributions and grants, and that all of the workers are properly screened and are non-paid volunteers.
She also said Game Changer is meant to be an extension and a compliment to other existing after-school programs, and is not meant to be a competition with them.
All rooms will have air purifiers to address illnesses like influenza and COVID-19.
Colvin said every year, Game Changer will work to have a benefit talent show called “Artistically Inclined,” with the theme being “Love is the Cure,” which will allow students in the arts program to highlight their skills and creativity.
Following its grand opening, Game Changer will be open from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, though Colvin said she would like to make Fridays family night, and would love to have it opened seven days a week.
She said the topic of drug prevention is important to her, as she lost her husband last year to substance abuse.
She called the experience heartbreaking, and wants to make sure no student or their family has to go through that.
While she is happy with opening up the new space in the Galleria, she admits that it is not as spacious as she would like, specifically if there are a lot of students who wish to sign up. She also called upon building owners and city officials to create a proper community center.
“We’re missing something in the village,” Colvin said. “Our goal is to get a building for the village.”
For more information on the program or to be a part of it, call (423) 838-0203.
