New Castle News
Hitting rock bottom means either wallowing or clawing your way back to the top.
Matthew Hogue chose the latter.
Just four years ago, the New Castle resident was in an abusive relationship, lost his job and with that, hope for the future, and had even contemplated suicide.
Through happenstance or fate, Hogue, 29, stumbled upon a YouTube video that changed his life and led him to become an EMT, firefighter and eventually a wildland firefighter.
“A low point is not the end,” he said, but it took some severe circumstances for him to reach that conclusion.
Hogue and his brother, Steve, also are co-owners of The Meat Guyz, a full-service butcher shop with a hot foods department. Their father, Randy, is the primary owner.
Steve Hogue said he and his brother have always been close and “I saw the low and I saw the comeback and it was slow and steady.”
In March, Matthew Hogue is headed to Gasquet, California, where he has been hired as a United States Forestry Service federal wildland firefighter and EMT. The USFS website indicates that wildland firefighters may be required to work long hours in challenging and changing conditions such as high temperatures and steep terrain but one reward is being in some of the most beautiful places in the country. Until he leaves, he is also serving as a firefighter/EMT with the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“I am only one of two wildlife guys in this half of the state, so we’re kind of unheard of.”
Following his 2012 graduation from Shenango High School, Hogue served in the Army for two years and then worked as a welder. During that time, he met a woman on a dating app, drove to visit her in Connecticut where she lived, dated her for several years, moved to that state and eventually proposed marriage. The couple then moved in together in New Castle and things were perfect, Hogue thought, until he said that his fiancée started making verbal personal attacks against him and demeaning his work.
“She told my family that I was a bum and it gradually started driving a wedge between us,” he explained. “The straw that broke the camel’s back was when we were T-boned in an accident, so I didn’t have a car and I lost my job.”
After that, the emotional abuse just worsened, said Hogue, and it got to the very lowest point that he thought ending his life would be the solution to his problems. He wanted to go missing in the woods, so he walked to McConnells Mill but his fiancée figured out where he was and the police came searching for him.
Immediately, his relationship was totally severed, and Hogue spent a few weeks at an in-patient psychiatric hospital getting treatment.
“We were together three years and suddenly it’s all over,” he said. “I felt lost and without a purpose. I had no car, no job and I was living with my parents.”
There was a point where, “I had given up on myself 100 percent, but I felt like there was something out there, a little nagging feeling that I was on the right track. I didn’t actually know what it was, but it was always my dream to help people.”
Through it all, Hogue couldn’t sleep, and one night he stayed up looking for jobs. On YouTube, he located the 10 coolest jobs in the U.S., one of which was wildland firefighting. That seemed like the absolute ideal fit for a man who loves the woods, travel and helping people.
From a Facebook group, Wildland Firefighters of America, he then networked with a private company in Oakridge, Oregon, because there was no training for such a vocation in this area. The company provided the necessary training along with lodging.
“The wildlife community is the best group of guys you could meet,” he said.
Hogue fell in love with Oregon, although he missed his parents, Randy and Angela Hogue, and after the first season, returned to Pennsylvania.
He then inquired online about an EMT school and discovered Superior Ambulance in Grove City, where he attended school for three months. Hogue then became a certified EMT and next started working as a wildland firefighter for the state and, ultimately, as a federal wildland firefighter.
His EMT skills were essential when his father showed up at The Meat Guyz one day and Hogue noticed he had a gray tinge to his skin, and Randy told his son his chest “felt funny.” Hogue told his father that he was having a heart attack and soon Randy learned there was a 97-percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery, also referred to as the widowmaker. He subsequently underwent triple bypass surgery and is doing well.
During his in-house training with Union VFD, Hogue soon learned that fighting forest fires and battling blazes in a building are two very different things.
The position in Gasquet is a permanent one, and his first assignment will be at least nine months long, serving on an engine crew.
Wildfires are getting worse every year, Hogue said, and he believes it’s going to be a bad season following all the torrential rain that area has been receiving dries up and fuels growth.
“The entire country is my response area,” he noted, and “it will be mostly fires but also search and rescue.”
Hogue is one of a group of less than 18,000 wildland personnel and about half of that number are EMTs. He also could be sent anywhere to receive ongoing training.
It’s a momentous move and change but one that he believes feels right.
“I love New Castle, but it’s not my future,” Hogue said. “Still, it will always be my home.”
Steve Hogue said Matthew’s calling “was more of an adventure than he could have back here. He has put himself in a position where he can help someone.”
Things were made easier, Matthew said, when he stopped feeling sorry for himself and decided to do something positive.
“I certainly feel that I’m on the right path and that the future holds a lot for me,” he acknowledged, adding that he beat the odds and is proof that hope and perseverance always prevail.”
Steve said he is extremely proud of his brother and his accomplishments.
“He reads, he learns and he does. He has the drive, ambition and courage to go into what is, for most people, the great unknown.”
Life is good for Hogue, and he laments that, “I almost gave this up for a girl. I had to lose everything but I learned that the worse case scenario isn’t that bad, even though it’s scary.”
And about rock bottom — “That’s the best foundation to build on. The old me had to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.