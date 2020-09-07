HARRISBURG (AP) — In the shadow of Pennsylvania’s status as a battleground state in the presidential election, Democrats will fight to defend their gains in Congress two years ago and, possibly, add another seat or two as the state’s suburbs continue to turn against President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to defend their survivors in more evenly divided districts, while hoping to knock off some of the Democrats’ freshmen and one veteran congressman who keeps winning a district where Trump is popular.
Elections in 2018 were fruitful for Democrats: Aided by redrawn districts and anti-Trump fervor, they picked up four seats in Pennsylvania, evening the state’s partisan balance in the U.S. House and helping the party recapture the House majority overall.
There may be room for more districts to flip. Two incumbent Republicans won by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2018, while Democrats represent two districts that Trump won in 2016.
In the 16th district (which includes Lawrence County), Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is seeking a sixth term in a northwestern Pennsylvania district against a political newcomer, teacher Kristy Gnibus, after Kelly won a race — into which national Democrats poured cash — by 4 percentage points in 2018.
Republicans have a slight registration advantage — under 14,000 — but Democratic parts of the district took the same conservative turn in 2016 as other historically Democratic parts of Pennsylvania where residents are whiter, less affluent and less educated.
That helps explain how Trump won the district by 20 percentage points and flipped its most populous county, Erie County, which had voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since Ronald Reagan ran for a second term in 1984.
Here is a look at other key races:
1ST DISTRICT
Second-term Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, is a top target again for Democrats: He is one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016′s presidential contest.
But Fitzpatrick, a mild-mannered former FBI agent who took over the seat from his late brother, has a potent winning formula and is being challenged by a relative political unknown nominated by Democrats, Christina Finello.
Finello, attacks Fitzpatrick as too weak to stand up to Trump and silent in the face of Trump’s worst transgressions.
Democrats have a 19,000-voter registration advantage in the district, which Clinton won by 2 percentage points.
10TH DISTRICT
This race is poised to become the state’s most expensive: Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, possessor of one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. House, is being challenged by two-term state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
The race has already attracted more than $500,000 in spending by outside groups after a Democratic opponent with little name recognition came within 2.5 percentage points of knocking off Perry in 2018.
The district, which includes the cities of York and Harrisburg, has a Republican registration edge of about 20,000, and Trump won it by 9 points in 2016.
17TH DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb is seeking a second full term after becoming a Democratic star in 2018 for winning two races in two Trump districts — a special election in a district Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.
Lamb is facing a challenge from Republican Sean Parnell, a decorated Army vet who is a regular guest on Fox News programs — he announced his candidacy during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” — and is known for his memoir on the war in Afghanistan and authoring two action novels.
The district runs from Pittsburgh’s suburbs through Ohio River towns to the Ohio border and has a heavy — albeit shrinking — Democratic registration advantage of 65,000 votes. But it is also home to many conservative Democrats who helped Trump win it by 2.5 percentage points in 2016.
