In just two weeks, death descended twice on Jason Miles.

Miles, 39, of New Castle had just attended the funeral of his father, Timothy Eakin, Thursday morning. Eakin died on Jan. 31, and Miles’ stepmother, who raised him, suffered a massive heart attack the day after his death. She remains hospitalized in intensive care.

Two days after Eakin was buried, Miles was dead, lying in an alley behind Marshall Street with multiple gunshot wounds. New Castle police reported the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and they are looking for information that will lead him to his killer.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said he pronounced Miles dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed Sunday at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County which determined Miles died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, he said. The cause of death was ruled as a homicide.

“We lived together for 13 years,” a grief-stricken Jessica Lambert, Miles’ girlfriend, said in a telephone conversation on Monday. She was out of town providing emotional support to Miles’ sister, who was grieving her father, when she received the shocking news about Jason. She saw a clip on the news online Sunday about the shooting death on New Castle’s East Side. She called the police when she learned the gunshot victim had a crutch, fearing it was her boyfriend.

Jason had used the crutch as support for an ankle ailment, she said. When the police returned her call, they confirmed her worst fears.

“I never expected to get that phone call,” Lambert said.

She and Jason were living together in a house on the East Side, with their 6-year-old son, Jace Parker Miles.

“All he knows is that his daddy’s in heaven,” Lambert said of their son, “and he wants to know why his daddy didn’t tell him goodbye.”

She left town for the weekend to console his sister in her loss, never dreaming that Jason would die while she was gone.

Lambert, now 32, said she met Jason through a mutual friend when she was 19.

“We both have amazing families who are trying to get through all of this,” she said. He also left a lot of siblings, and a 20-year-old daughter and a granddaughter.

Although the police have provided only sketchy details about Miles’ death, she is not in on what they’ve found out, she said.

“We have no idea,” she said of what happened. “The police wanted names, but I don’t know any names. I just don’t have a clue. I just want this to be solved for everybody’s sake.”

Lambert, through her grief, is trying to figure out how she will pay for Jason’s funeral. She has established a GoFundMe page for that purpose seeking to raise $10,000.

If any money is left after the funeral, she hopes to use it for her and their son to survive on, “until I’m on my feet and can find a job. But the funeral is the most important part.

“We had no kind of insurance,” she said. Jason was self-employed, and she’s been a stay-at-home mom.

“He took care of everything for us,” she said. Jason’s vocation was as a custom tile setter for his own company, Tiles By Miles Inc. He did high-end custom tiling in shower stalls and flooring, and often worked in Cranberry and in Pittsburgh.

“A lot of people knew him for his work. He was pretty well known for it,” she said, adding that one of the investigating police officers told her that Jason had done work in his bathroom.

As of Monday, around $1,000 was raised through donations. Anyone who wants to donate to it may go to gofundme.com, and search “Jason Miles Funeral Expense Fundraiser.”

New Castle police say they are continuing to probe what happened Saturday night when Miles was shot to death.

City detectives are working on the case with investigators from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office, according to police chief Bobby Salem said. He said some witnesses in the area have given information to the police about the incident, but they were continuing to put together clues.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the police through LEOC at (724) 656-9300, or to leave a tip on the confidential tip line portion of the police department website, www.newcastlepd.com.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com