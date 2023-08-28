Julia Tuminella appreciates how the community has always come together in Taylor Township.
The 100-year-old was among the scores of people who descended on the township Saturday for its 170th anniversary celebration.
“What can I say that hasn’t already been said?” she asked with a smile.
Her late husband, Mario Tuminella, coordinated the township’s 150-year celebration, and her daughter, Mary Jean, was one of the 20 people on the Burg-Connect Committee that made Saturday’s festivities possible.
“It’s a very close-knit community,” Mary Jean said. “It’s very nostalgic for me because I grew up here. Everybody knew everybody. Part of the reason why we wanted to have this celebration is to welcome new and returning people in the community.”
Under blue skies in West Pittsburg, the attendees celebrated the township’s anniversary with a parade, memorial ceremony and festival.
The Burg-Connect Committee organized the festival that kicked off with a parade led by the Taylor Township Fire Department and the Red Coat Band.
The parade ended at the township’s Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial in front of the new flag, courtesy of the Taylor Township Fire Department.
Mary Ann Elsesser, a retired captain and nurse who served 30 years in the Navy while belonging to Taylor Township, recognized the memorial’s newly listed veterans.
“What’s amazing to me is how many people in this area joined the military, considering only one percent of the population in the United States joins the service,” Elsesser said.
Robert Columbus, Mathew J. Falanga, John Mora, Salvatore Norge, John Ponziani, Randy L. Rosati, Michal J. Trott and Brian A. Trott were commemorated for their service and sacrifice by having their names added to the memorial.
Lawrence County Commissioners Dan Vogler, Loretta Spielvogel and Brian D. Burick thanked those who put the event together and shared a brief history of the township before presenting a proclamation.
“Taylor Township has been blessed with dedicated civic leaders who have helped it to grow and flourish,” Spielvogel read. “Diligent and productive citizens have helped it to become an inspiring presence in the county.”
After the memorial ceremony, the community activities continued and included food, live music and fireworks.
