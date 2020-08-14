For more than a century, Loccisano’s Golden Dawn has been supplying Ellwood City residents with produce, dry goods and meats.
At closing time Sunday, the Loccisano family will officially be out of the supermarket business.
The 104-year-old business, located on the corner of Fountain Avenue and Pittsburgh Circle with its iconic mural on the side of the building, will close on Sunday and reopen Monday morning under the Dave’s Hometown Shop ‘n Save name and new management on Monday morning.
“Our father is retiring,” Lexie Lamenza, store manager, said. “The rest of our family has enjoyed running the business but are ready for new adventures.”
Lamenza manages the store with her two sisters, Jessica Greco and Rachel Battaglia. Their father is Daniel Loccisano, who owns the store with his wife, Steph, and sister, Beth Lordi. They are third-generation owners in the store’s history.
“We know Ellwood City will continue to support the new store just as you did the old store because that’s what small towns do, especially one like ours,” the store said in a goodbye statement posted to its website.
Under the new name, there will be some changes, but some other aspects will stay the same. The popular meats department will continue under the Shop ‘n Save branding. The new ownership plans on revamping the store and will have new offerings for customers.
“They are planning on keeping as much the same as they can, as well as bringing in new and different items,” Lamenza said.
The last day to use Loccisano’s gift cards is Sunday as well as gas cards and gas points.
The humble beginnings for the store date to 1916, when Nick and Bettina Loccisano realized they could make some money with U.S. Steel workers walking by their home every day. They began to offer penny candy and tobacco from the front window of the house. From there, the family moved and expanded its business to a location across from the present-day store.
This required Nick and Bettina to drive two or three times a week into Pittsburgh to buy food at the markets there and transport it back to their store.
The store celebrated its 100th anniversary in March 2016 with a celebration and hot dog-eating contest.
Loccisano’s has been acquired by David and Tammy Morini, who will operate the store under the Shop ‘n Save banner. Shop ‘n Save is an independently owned and operated grocery chain with more than 80 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New York and West Virginia.
“As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of creating a safe and enjoyable retail experience for all neighborhood shoppers. We couldn’t be more excited to serve our community as part of the Shop ‘n Save brand,” David Morini told winsightgrocerybusiness.com.
“Because we’ll be operating as an essential business, we feel it’s important to keep our doors open while we revamp the store’s interior, source local products and incorporate new offerings for patrons to enjoy.”
David Morini, the website said, is a fourth-generation grocer whose family also has been operating grocery stores for 100 years.
