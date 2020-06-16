Advocate: LGBTQ ruling will have 'monumental' implications

BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — The Supreme Court of the United States ruling Monday that federal anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees, will have “monumental” implications for the protection of members of the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination, said Jason Landau Goodman, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.
The decision also highlights the need for the state to approve LGBTQ protections, as well, Goodman said.
“This historic victory is a landmark moment for LGBTQ Americans, who have been advocating for decades to live and work with dignity in our nation. The Supreme Court’s decision guarantees basic workplace protections to millions of LGBTQ Americans so they can work and take care of their families during this time of a national crisis,” Goodman said. His organization has been leading the lobbying effort to try to get LGBTQ protections enshrined in state law.
Pennsylvania still doesn’t protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in other circumstances, including housing or in public accommodation.
“LGBTQ Americans have awaited this win for generations. Although this groundbreaking decision will help countless LGBTQ people, we have significant work to do in order to ensure all LGBTQ people have basic protections from violence and discrimination in both housing and public places as well,” Goodman said.
“LGBTQ people are being judged because of who they love, not by the quality of their work by employers,” said Naiymah Sanchez, Trans Justice Coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union in Pennsylvania.
“They are being judged by attributes that are no one else’s business,” Sanchez said.
Without broader state protections, “we can still be denied service at a restaurant,” or refused housing, “which is unconscionable” Goodman said.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.
“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous,” Alito wrote in the dissent. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”
Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.”
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBTQ workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBTQ people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
Legislation that would protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in employment, housing or public accommodations, was sponsored by state Sen. Patrick Browne, R-Lehigh County, the chairman of the Senate appropriations committee.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast that does not provide state-level protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, he said.
More than 50 local communities have passed anti-discrimination ordinances, but without statewide protection, the threat of discrimination varies based on ZIP code, Goodman said.
(Editor’s note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.)
