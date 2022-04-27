FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County voters are being alerted about letters being sent through the mail that are not coming from — nor are they affiliated with — the Lawrence County office of elections and voter services.
The county's election board learned two political advocacy groups are conducting the unsolicited direct mailings to Pennsylvania residents, sending them voter registration applications and/or applications for mail-in ballots. The ballots also are being sent to voters who are deceased, county elections director Tim Germani warned.
The groups are identified as the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information.
The Voter Participation Center is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 2003 to help members of the New American Majority register and vote. The Center for Voter Information is a non-profit, non-partisan partner organization to Voter Participation Center, both founded to provide resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections.
Germani said the mailings from the two advocacy groups are causing confusion and havoc for people who believe they've already taken the proper steps for mail-in ballots and his office is being bombarded with phone calls.
"These two groups have carpet-bombed the county with these mailers," Germani said, noting they are pre-filled out with people's names and addresses, and are even being sent to people who have been deceased for several years.
People who are registered to vote and who already applied for a mail-in ballot through the county, or who plan to vote in person at the polls, should simply throw away the advocacy group mailing, Germani said. Those voters who send the applications in to the county will be checked to see if they have already been sent the mail-in ballots. He assured that no voter will be counted twice.
County residents should be advised that these unsolicited mailings are not endorsed by the Lawrence County Board of Elections, Germani said. He emphasized that the two organizations sending the letters out bear all responsibility for them, including any incorrect information in them.
Any recipient of an unsolicited mailing who wishes to be removed from the mailing list of the two groups can request to be removed by calling the Voter Participation Center at (866) 377-7304 or the Center for Voter Information at (877) 203-6551.
(News reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.)
