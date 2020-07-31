Adult Literacy, BC3 offer free GED courses

For nine years, Jonathan Reed worked a full-time manufacturing job in New Castle, one that enabled his family to live “paycheck to paycheck, basically.”
He lost that job in March, and found regrets resurfacing, of discontinuing his education as a 17-year-old junior at New Castle Senior High School.
“I have a 12-year-old son, a 4-year-old son, and a daughter who just turned 1,” the 32-year-old Shenango Township resident said. “I can’t just be another Joe Shmoe out on the street doing this job, doing that job. I have to find a career that is going to support a family of five.”
The Lawrence Crossings campus of Butler County Community College is helping Reed — and others like him — to do just that.
Within a week of becoming unemployed, Reed enrolled in an Adult Literacy Lawrence County program funded primarily through a Pennsylvania Department of Education grant to Butler County Community College.
BC3’s adult literacy program funds free high school equivalency courses and instruction in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. The program prepares students to take General Education Development examinations that measure proficiency in language arts, which includes reading and writing; and in mathematics, science and social studies.
About 8 percent of Lawrence County residents ages 25 and older did not hold at least a high school diploma between 2014 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I was young, and it was dumb to do,” Reed said of his decision in 2005.
On July 14, Reed took the final two of four tests that would determine his future. Ultimately, he became one of 12 Lawrence County students earned high school equivalency diplomas during a BC3 fiscal year that ended June 30.
“To me, it seems such a small step,” Reed said. “But, my wife, my kids, they’re like, ‘You did it. I’m so proud of you.’ I’m like, ‘I should have done this 14, 15 years ago.’”
Nearly 4,000 students in Pennsylvania earned a commonwealth secondary school diploma between July 1, 2019, and June 30, according to Mary Kay Peters, high school equivalency administrator, Bureau of Postsecondary and Adult Education with the state Department of Education.
Full-time workers age 25 and older without a high school diploma in the third quarter of 2019 had median weekly earnings that were $143 less than those who were high school graduates but had no college credits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The difficulty is that they are very limited in terms of employment options,” said Gillian Maule, executive director of Adult Literacy Lawrence County. “And limited at any point to be able to secure a position that has a self-sustaining or family sustaining wage. There can be a real sense of hopelessness.”
A high school equivalency diploma, Maule added, “opens the doors and a lot more opportunities for them. In terms of their view of themselves, it gives them a sense of self-efficacy and of being someone who is competent and capable.”
Barb Gade, grant director of BC3’s adult literacy program, said that the amount a person earns increases significantly with a GED.
“Throughout their lifetime, they can earn so much more money,” Gade said. “Just by getting their high school equivalency diploma, they start to change their viewpoint of themselves, and the family starts to change their viewpoint as well.
“They learn that they can do more than they thought they could. And they start seeing possibilities.”
Adult Literacy Lawrence County instructors, Reed said, “really relate to you. They wanted to help. It felt good knowing there were people out there like that. They walked me through step-by-step with whatever questions I had and offered me all kinds of help.”
Reed now plans to open driver’s-side doors to tractor-trailers after he earns a Class A commercial driver’s license while studying at a nearby technical school.
“Most importantly, I will be happier doing what I want to do versus what I have to do,” Reed said. “They say if you enjoy your job and love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life. That’s where I want to be.”
