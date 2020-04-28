Adoration resumes in St. Joseph parking lot

“O come,” the Christmas carol says, “let us adore him.”
Now, local Catholics once again are able to answer that call.
Barred by social distancing mandates from gathering in the Adoration Chapel of St. Mary Church, Holy Spirit parishioners can, as of Monday, pray Eucharistic Adoration from their cars in the lower parking lot of St. Joseph the Worker Church.
A monstrance, which holds the Blessed Sacrament, is placed inside a ground-level window of the church at 1111 S. Cascade St., and worshippers may remain in their vehicles for prayerful veneration.
“People are isolated, they’re apart from each other,” said Holy Spirit pastor Father Joseph McCaffrey, who also has used a parking lot at St. Camillus Church to hear confessions. “I’m anticipating that there are a number of folks who are longing to be able to connect more with the Lord and have a great love for the Eucharist and would really appreciate this opportunity.”
The monstrance, McCaffrey explained, holds a host, or altar bread, that has been consecrated at Mass.
“Catholics believe in the Divine Presence in the Eucharistic bread,” he said. “We call it the Eucharistic Adoration, and it is held up in the monstrance so people can see it and therefore worship it.
“It’s the idea that Christ is truly present — body, blood, soul and divinity — in this Sacrament of his Eucharistic body. So we adore the Eucharist and we keep the Eucharist in our tabernacles in our churches. There’s a whole spirituality and devotion around being able to come and be in the Lord’s Eucharistic presence.”
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant social distancing mandates, adoration took place in the chapel of the former convent — later the religious education building — at St. Mary.
“We had Adoration there 24/7,” McCaffrey said. “We had adorers who would come around the clock. But with everything that’s happened, that was stopped early on, because it’s a small space.
“So we haven’t had the opportunity for people to pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament. It’s something they haven’t had a chance to do since the beginnings of the virus shutdown. I think many people will appreciate it.”
Parishioners can participate in adoration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. There is no adoration scheduled for Saturdays, as the space at St. Joseph is used that day for distribution from the parish food pantry.
McCaffrey sees the twin missions as “kind of a Mary and Martha experience,” referring to a biblical account of two sisters who opened their home to a visit by Jesus and his disciples. Martha busied herself preparing food for the guests, while Mary sat at the feet of Jesus listening to him speak.
“It was an experience of love and just being together,” McCaffrey said of Mary. “So the Eucharistic Adoration allows people the opportunity to sit at the Lord’s feet and be in his presence and know his loving care.
“The food pantry — that’s Martha, where we can help those who are most in need, and I think it’s a beautiful thing.”
