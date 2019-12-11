Administrator says county needs 13 percent increase to pay its bills

Property owners could face a 13 percent increase in their tax millage if the county’s 2020 budget is adopted as proposed.
The commissioners introduced Lawrence County’s 2020 spending plan Tuesday, which includes a proposed 0.95 mill increase, raising taxes from 7.309 to 8.25 mills.
The increase means that an average homeowner whose assessed property value is between $75,000 to $100,000 would pay about $70 to $100 more in county taxes next year, or about $6 to 8.50 per month.
The proposed millage includes 7.467 for general operations, 0.657 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
County administrator James Gagliano said the county has used up its reserve account to meet debts this year, and there is no reserve going forward into next year. He said a shortfall in next year’s budget will be have to be made up with that much of a tax increase. He said most of the reserve went to pay the bills of Children and Youth Services.
Commissioners Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore both said they will not vote for a budget with that high of a tax increase. Craig said after the meeting Tuesday that he anticipates doing a lot more budget trimming before its final adoption on the morning of Dec. 31. He said that there probably will be a tax increase, but not the amount that was proposed in the preliminary budget.
“We have 21 days to review the expenditure and revenue side,” Craig said.
Vogler, who will continue on the board next year after his recent re-election, said after Tuesday’s meeting that he feels confident there is room for the commissioners to trim off more costs in the spending plan before its final adoption.
“We’ll certainly do all we can to make that a lower figure,” he said, pointing out that part of the dilemma continues to be unfunded mandates, such as the purchase of new county voting machines. The county spent close to $1 million and is being reimbursed for only 60 percent by the state. Included in that bill is the purchase, which the commissioners approved Tuesday, of two live ballot scanners that are mandated by Act 77 changes to the state election code.
“We had no choice but to do it,” Vogler said.
He added that there are other county obligations to consider as the board looks for possible cuts and savings.
“I believe we can find some cost reductions over the next few weeks, but we have union contracts we’re required to honor,” Vogler said.
Gagliano said reasons for the proposed tax increase are largely because the county has been playing catchup with state reimbursements for costs for Children and Youth Services and because the county’s expenses are far outweighing its tax revenues. Because the billing and state reimbursements of Children and Youth were out of synchronization, Lawrence County essentially paid six quarters of its bills in this calendar year, which caused the county to use its reserve funds, he said.
The commissioners last increased county taxes two years ago.
Next year’s proposed general fund budget totals $34,559,415, compared with this year’s budget of $33,721,874.
The overall county budget, including offices funded partially by state and federal subsidies and grants, was $68,885,689 last year and is reduced to $67,668,397 for next year. Gagliano noted that coincides with a reduction in the amount the county is receiving in state and federal grants.
“We’re anticipating meeting our county 2019 budget as proposed,” Gagliano said. “If we’re lucky, we should see some surplus at the end of the year.”
He said that would amount to less than $100,000.
“The major issue is that (the amount collected by) real estate taxes have grown by less than 0.5 percent, and that’s the only means of revenue the county has,” Gagliano said, adding that the current tax rate doesn’t provide enough revenue to meet the required governing of the departments.
“Our source of revenue is just not keeping pace with inflation,” he said.
Gagliano said salaries have increased, collectively, by 4.7 percent, dictated by wages that are part of collective bargaining agreements.
Wage increases overall amount to $656,665 more next year. Healthcare benefits for employees also have gone up 5 percent, he said, which amounts to about $248,984 more next year. Raises under the the union contracts will range from 2.5 to 3 percent and non-union employees are due to receive 2.5 percent.
The recommended cost of living numbers being released today will mean less than 3 percent for elected officials, he said.
“The county needs to raise taxes, I’ve been saying that for months, but we can’t go (to) this number,” Del Signore said during Tuesday’s meeting. He said that the two extra quarters of the year that the county paid for Children and Youth, about $900,000, won’t be in next year’s budget, “and that’s a lot of money.”
He believes a tax increase per household of about $100 a year is going to be a burden, he said. “That’s a big increase. You have to raise taxes, but it’s just too much. A lot of people can’t afford this.”
Craig said the proposed spending plan essentially is still a work in progress.
He added that county controller David Gettings and deputy controller David Prestopine worked with Gagliano to come up with a balanced budget, “but it probably won’t be the same on the 31st.”
The county commissioners have the ability to reduce line items in the budget by up to 25 percent after budget introduction, without having to re-advertise it, but they can only increase it by 10 percent, Gagliano said.
The commissioners noted that every four years, the incoming commissioners, once they take office, can reopen the budget in January if they feel the need to do so. Vogler will join newcomers Loretta Spielvogel and Morgan Boyd on the new board.
He pointed out that the commissioners recently invited Spielvogel and Boyd into their office and spent 45 minutes going over the budget with them in private before its formal introduction to the public.
