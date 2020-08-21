Contrary to what the online numbers say, The Haven Convalescent Home on Paul Street has only one active case of COVID-19 and no staff members have the virus, its administrator said Thursday.
Recent figures provided on the state Department of Health website show that The Haven had reported 74 patients and 14 staff members with the illness, and that nine people have died from it.
Scott Kimmel, the administrator, said the numbers shown online are cumulative numbers of cases of the virus from March 6 until now at the facility.
"That's the way the state requires the numbers to be," he said. "The regulations say the numbers are cumulative, and you're to never change that total, from March 6, 2020, to present."
Most of the other nursing homes in the county show zero cases on the spreadsheet, "and I know (some of them) have had cases," he said.
Cases previously had been reported by Avalon Place and Quality Life Services, but Avalon's figures now show zero, and Quality Life Services did not provide any data, according to the Department of Health's self-reporting spreadsheet.
The numbers of cases of the coronavirus in nursing homes statewide is updated each Tuesday on the department's website. This week's figures show the numbers reported as of Monday.
The one resident at the Haven who has the illness is confined to an isolated room called a "red zone," Kimmel explained.
"Anyone who goes in there has to wear a full personal protection equipment, and that person changes clothes when they leave the room," he said.
The nursing home tested all of its employees this week and every test was negative, Kimmel said.
"Everybody's doing wonderful now, and the one positive resident has no signs and symptoms," Kimmel said.
Regarding the number of deaths in the facility, he said that if someone in the facility has died and the person had tested positive, it is reported as a COVID-19 death, regardless of the cause of death.
"I would not say all of them were COVID deaths," he said.
The Department of Health figures released Thursday for nursing homes overall show the total cases among patients in nursing homes in Lawrence County this week were 49 among residents, 39 among nursing home employees and eight associated deaths, in all facilities total.
According to the spreadsheet, Avalon Place, Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, the Grove in New Castle and Jameson Care Center and Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care all reported no cases; the Grove in New Wilmington had a minimal number indicated with a star for staff cases.
Nate Wardle, press secretary of the state Department of Health, explained that the figures provided by the individual nursing homes are self-reported.
"While I cannot say for sure is, because it is self-reported data, it is possible Haven may be reporting the total number of positive tests they have had, not the number of unique resident cases," he said.
In some cases, the Department of Health counts employees that the facilities themselves would not, Wardle said. For example, if there is an agency nurse who works at a facility, we would count it as a case, but the facility would not, because that person is not one of that home's employees, he said.
