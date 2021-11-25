New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.