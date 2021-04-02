By Michael Roknick
The (Sharon) Herald
Silvio Marcoccia is literally a driving force in aiding those who often get lost in the healthcare system.
Those suffering with mental health issues and drug addition don’t always have access to vehicles for counseling appointments or group meetings. So about a dozen times a week Marcoccia volunteers his time to drive these patients to their appointments.
“I have a passion for helping people out and getting them through the right door for help,’’ said Marcoccia, a Hermitage resident.
Drug addicts have a particularly difficult time getting to support meetings, particularly in rural areas where public transportation is insufficient or nonexistent. And since many addicts have possession or DUI convictions, they might not be have driver’s licenses.
Consequently, volunteers like Marcoccia play a vital role in addiction recovery. And the demand for his services is endless.
“There’s always a new influx of new people at meetings,’’ he said. “If everybody who needs help attended meetings it would be standing room only meeting.’’
Marcoccia understands the plight of addicts — he was once one. But he’s been drug- and alcohol-free for nearly 19 years. He remembers the exact date — July 25, 2002.
“When you get clean, it’s a more important date than your birthday,’’ he said. “I’m doing things for people now that was done for me when I started my recovery journey,’’ he said.
Now, he focuses on helping those far behind him on that path the best way he can — by driving them to support meetings.
While recovering addicts in the Shenango Valley have access to paid transportation like taxis and ridesharing services, the cost can be prohibitive.
“You find they’ve lost everything they ever had,’’ Marcoccia said. “They have nothing to fall back on.’’
Marcoccia credits addicts who need rides for taking a first step – it’s an admission they need help.
“So many are in denial,’’ he said. “They will say things like ‘I’m not as bad as people say I am. I still have a job.’”
Transportation is important for people in treatment for addiction and mental health treatment, because telemedicine — which has become an increasingly go-to treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic — has limited effectiveness in treating behavioral issues.
“People need that real human interaction,’’ Marcoccia said.
Ben Zimmer, the recovery minister for Bethel Life Worship Center in Greenville agrees. Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission awarded the church a $1,000 grant to help support transportation services.
“A big part of our ministry is reaching out to these people on an individual basis,’’ he said. “Telemedicine is so impersonal.’’
And the challenges often go beyond behavioral. Drug abuse can lead to a range of physical maladies.
“Their addiction creates diseases in the brain, cirrhosis of the liver and lung problems,’’ Zimmer said. “And on top of that they have mental health issues.’’
But even when transportation assistance is available, getting service to recovering addicts isn’t always simple. Mercer County Community Transit offers free medical transportation services for those getting medical assistance through the state Department of Human Services. But not all addicts qualify for medical assistance. And those who do often fear asking for help because they want to keep their condition private.
Sometimes people don’t realize that severe mental health and drug addiction troubles can have the same consequences as other illnesses, Marcoccia said.
“I’ve sponsored people who’ve died,’’ he said.
But he said that doesn’t deter him in offering transportation and emotional support to others.
“I live my life in recovery one day at a time as long as God keeps me here,’’ he said.
