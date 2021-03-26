'Addams Family' to haunt Lincoln stage

They're creepy, they're kooky and they're on stage at Ellwood City's Lincoln High School.
"The Addams Family" comes to life as the school's annual musical production March 26-28 with socially distanced in-person and virtual ticketing options.
Director Felecia Greco explained that while Lincoln traditionally has its musical during the fall semester, with students learning remotely at that time, the event was postponed until spring.
"There were a lot of factors that played into it," Greco said of the decision to produce a show. "Even though it's going to look a little different, it was something the kids really wanted and needed."
Students initially started in a pre-audition workshop of the show in November, but changes in school attendance plans because of COVID-19 made tryouts start-and-stop process. Rehearsals began in January.
"We rehearsed after school, even though they weren't actually in school at the time," Grego explained, adding all coronavirus safety protocols were followed and "they've gotten quite accustomed to their clear masks."
For performances of the comedy based on the familiar characters from the television series, a limited number of in-person tickets will be sold and livestream access will be available for purchase.
Those in the audiences will see the now 18-year-old Wednesday fall for a "normal" young man and the adventures that occur when she invites him and his parents to dinner at the Addams' ghoulish mansion.
"Addams has been on my short list for a couple of years," Greco said of this year's selection. "And it worked well for the situation we're in now and the strengths of the small cast, which is even smaller than usual because of the season we're in.
"But I'm just so excited to get them all back together again for this."
