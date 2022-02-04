Adagio Health will offer health care services to members of the Westminster College campus and local community the second Monday of each month this spring.
An Adagio Health mobile unit will be stationed in the Minteer parking lot located at Mercer and Maple streets on Westminster’s campus from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9.
Services provided include free STI and HIV testing, PrEP (protects against HIV infection), birth control, gynecological examinations, pregnancy testing, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, flu vaccinations and other basic adult health screenings.
The clinic is open to the public. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-215-7495. Walk-ins are also welcome.
