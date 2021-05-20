ACTS office, vans to observe holiday May 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 The ACTS office will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Story continues below video The ACTS vehicles will not be running that day. Tags Act Office Transports Vehicle Holiday Memorial Day Observance Van Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Homicide suspect bucks arrest in court Three arrested in motel drug search 'Train rider' killed in fall on Little Beaver tracks Bakery auction stirs up memories Law enforcement called to Volant polls Two jailed in narcotics, gun arrest Lessons learned: Two longtime New Castle teachers to retire Primary 2021: School board candidates advance Home Rule passes: Transition team will take next steps in process Police foil reported plan to smuggle drugs into jail Editor's pick 1:50 Video play button Multimedia editor's pick Editor's pick for May 18 newspaper Updated May 17, 2021 0 Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the May 18 newspaper. Dec 31, 1969 {{title}} COVID-19 headlines New Update Updated 5 hrs ago Lawrence County up 13 cases Updated May 18, 2021 County sees another death, 22 new cases Obituaries MADRID, Brian P. May 17, 1990 - May 17, 2021 CLARE, James Mar 25, 1950 - May 19, 2021 MCCONNELL, Patricia Jul 9, 1965 - May 18, 2021 PONZIANI, Margaret Apr 22, 1956 - May 20, 2021 Cook Donovan, Carole COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
