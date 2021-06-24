ACTS office closed July 5 Jun 24, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 The ACTS office will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Story continues below video The vans will not be running that day. Tags Office Holiday Act Van Independence Day Observance Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two still wanted in Wednesday drug roundup Judge dismisses school threat charge Croton residents gather to remember lost neighbors Pulaski couple finds bull in their pool Trial starts for suspect in baby's death Woman jailed for injuring counselor Man gets federal sentence for drug, laundering conviction Suspect enters plea in infant death case Man charged in pitbull's death New Castle baseball team captures Class 4A state championship Editor's pick 1:08 Video play button Multimedia editor's pick Editor's pick for June 22 newspaper Updated Jun 22, 2021 0 Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the June 22 newspaper. Dec 31, 1969 {{title}} COVID-19 headlines New Update Updated 21 hrs ago County up two cases Updated Jun 22, 2021 County reports another COVID-19 death Obituaries WOLANSKI, Ann Aug 22, 1933 - Jun 22, 2021 KENDRICK NEE Dout, Sylvia Sep 9, 1942 - May 16, 2021 DEVINE-LEBBY, Kathleen undefined, 1953 - Jun 22, 2021 JONES, Rondell Dec 2, 1965 - Jun 20, 2021 McQuiston, Harry COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.