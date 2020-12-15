The ACTS office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.
The ACTS vans will also not be running on those days. The ACTS office will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1. ACTS vans will run Dec. 31, but not Jan. 1.
