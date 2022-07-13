A New Castle movie is in need of background actors.
Jim Kuhns’ “Crossing Paths” from Smokey Bear Productions will film at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Whole Truth Ministries Church on West Washington Street in New Castle.
Casual clothes are OK, but dress clothes are preferred.
All participants must sign an actor release form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.