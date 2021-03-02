Acting U.S. attorney takes helm

Stephen R. Kaufman, First Assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named as acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday.
In this position, Kaufman will lead a staff of nearly 130 employees representing the United States in courts throughout Pennsylvania's western 25 counties, including staffed offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown. Lawrence County falls within the western district.
Brady resigned from the position Friday, abiding by orders from the Biden administration for most U.S. attorneys to resign.
Kaufman's career in the Department of Justice spans four decades. More recently, he was named first assistant U.S. attorney in April 2018. He previously held a series of leadership positions in the U.S. Attorney's office, including serving as the chief of the criminal division from 2010 to 2018.
Kaufman joined the U. S. Attorney's office in 1988 after graduating from Allegheny College in 1981. He has worked as an attorney in Pittsburgh as well as teaching courses at the University of Pittsburgh Law School.
