Acting secretary of state tells budget hearing 2020 election was accurate

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid told a Senate panel on Thursday that the state should provide counties with more time to prepare mail-in ballots for counting.
Degraffenreid also maintained that the state’s 2020 election was secure and accurate.
Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers have launched hearings to re-examine the state’s handling of elections. A Senate election integrity committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing on Monday.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia County, said that the state’s move to require counties to have paper ballots for each voter helped ensure that the public should have trust that the 2020 election was among “the most secure elections in modern history.”
Degraffenreid said that efforts by county officials across the state long before the results were counted helped ensure that the vote was accurate and that only voters allowed to vote did so.
“I have every confidence in the integrity of that process,” Degraffenreid said.
Gov. Tom Wolf has called for the state to allow voter registration right up to Election Day.
Degraffenreid said that same-day voter registration not only makes it easier for voters by allowing them to vote without having registered previously, it would help ensure that voting rolls are accurate because people would be able to make corrections to their registration information.
In a House hearing on voter registration earlier this month, a county official suggested that local officials would prefer that the state move the deadline to register to vote back to 30 days prior to the election. One of the reforms, along with expanding mail-in voting, passed ahead of the 2020 election changed the deadline to register to vote to 15 days before the election.
She said that allowing county officials to prepare mail-in ballots for counting before Election Day would free up election workers to focus on other Election Day-related tasks. Pennsylvania law doesn’t allow county officials to begin preparing ballots for counting until the morning of Election Day, which slowed down the effort to count the flood of ballots the state got in the November election, contributing to the days of delayed results.
State Sen. Bob Mensch, R-Montgomery County, asked whether there was any evidence that the state’s move to paper ballots actually helped.
“Did any voter benefit from that?” he asked. “Was it used to substantiate any vote in the commonwealth? We changed the machines to have that benefit, did we use it?”
Degraffenreid said that having paper ballots makes it easier to do recounts and provides a more thorough record to examine during audits.
Statute of limitations controversy
State Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, quizzed Degraffenreid the Department of State when it bungled the posting of the public notice for a proposed Constitutional amendment that would have allowed adult survivors of child sex abuse to sue.
“How many dollars were wasted?” Argall asked.
Degraffenreid said that since the department’s error was in failing to advertise the proposed amendment, there wasn’t a financial cost to what she described as “a mistake.”
Wolf has asked the inspector general to examine what went wrong in the Department of State’s handling of the amendment question.
The bungling of the amendment question prompted former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign in January, as state officials said that because of the error, the question isn’t scheduled to be on the ballot in May.
