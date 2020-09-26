Despite fiscal responsibility being touted as a high priority from previous administrations, the City of New Castle has spent nearly 14 years in financially distressed status and now may have an opportunity to extend the designation.
In 2006, a consultant, hired by the city named Joseph Hohman of Resource Development and Management of Pittsburgh, determined the city fit four out of the 11 criteria set by the state needed to qualify for financially distressed status. He recommended they petition the state to allow them to enter into Act 47.
Act 47 is a status designated to financially distressed municipalities that outlines procedural changes in order to make them financially healthy. Some of the benefits of going into Act 47 include raising earned income tax rates higher than the state would traditionally allow to create more revenue.
There are currently 16 distressed municipalities in the Act 47 program in the Commonwealth.
The financial issues of the city lied in deficits, expenditures exceeding revenues and pension fund payments.
Throughout most of 2006, both the city council and mayor at the time were hesitant to appeal to the state as they believed they could make the necessary changes to make up for the city’s losses.
In October 2006, though, a group of city residents took the process into their own hands when they gathered more than 650 signatures from registered voters to petition the state for the designation.
By January 2007, the city had entered Act 47 and by August, the council had adopted its recovery plan — an outline of conditions needed to make the city financially healthy.
In the 2015 amended recovery plan, four primary objectives for exiting Act 47 were: to eliminate operating deficits without relying on non-recurring sources, to keep suitable financial reserves, to phase out the use of the expanded resident and non-resident earned income tax and provide more funding to improve infrastructure.
The report states that New Castle has managed to limit spending by lowering the number of full-time employees, yet giving existing employees moderate wage increases. The city also increased the real estate tax rate to 12.276 mills in 2016, then raised it again to 13.726 mills in 2017. A mill is 1/1000 of the value of the property.
In October 2014, though, former Gov. Tom Corbett signed into a law an act which forced municipality to exit the act where previously municipalities could remain indefinitely.
In response to the law, a three-year exit plan was adopted in July 2019. The plan outlined mandates — such as privatizing garbage collection — the city needed to follow in order to exit Act 47 successfully.
According to Vieen Leung, one of the city’s Act 47 coordinators, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 23 into law earlier this year, which allows Act 47 municipalities an 18-month extension in the program.
According to the exit plan, the city must exit Act 47 by August 2022. If the city opts for the extension, they would have until February 2024.
Some of the impacts, Mayor Chris Frye said, would be increased earned income tax revenue for operations in 2021 and another year of labor contracts governed by the exit plan.
It is unclear whether Frye and council will opt for the extension.
Hohman suggested in 2006 and the city’s recovery team years later mandated in the exit plan the city explore a government study commission or Home Rule Commission.
In November 2019, city residents overwhelmingly voted to form the commission to study the current government structure to judge whether or not another would be better suited.
In July, the commission unanimously voted to draft a Home Rule Charter — a local Constitution — for the remainder of this year.
City residents will vote in a referendum in May 2021 whether or not they would like to adopt the charter.
