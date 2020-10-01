Act 47 team addresses plan extension

New Castle's Act 47 recovery team on Wednesday clarified New Castle's earned income tax revenue if an 18-month plan extension was adopted.

"Adopting a plan extension would not change the total amount that the city will collect from Act 47 in 2021," a fact sheet drafted by the team said. "It will shift (reallocate) more of that total from capital to operations."

New Castle has the option to extend its Act 47 status for 18 months from August 2022 to February 2024 since Act 23 — a law permitting the extension — was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year. With the extension, the city could zero out the Act 47 earned income tax used for operation by 2022 instead of 2021. In a table prepared by the recovery team, the tax rate is the same with or without the extension, but the allocation differs. If the city opted for the extension, a reallocation of $300,000 would be used for operations while the capital fund would operate with $300,000 less.

Although the recovery team is not aware of any limitation requiring plan extensions to be adopted for 2021, it said 2021 is the only year in which extending the plan would generate more money for operations and not just capital. Since the city needs to make progress in exiting Act 47, the recovery team said, it must gradually eliminate the Act 47 portion of the earned income tax on city residents and commuters.

The recovery team estimates the Act 47 portion of the city resident and commuter earned income tax will generate a combined $1.9 million in 2021.

In the adopted exit plan, the Act 47 tax on commuters will generate $728,000 for the capital fund and fewer than $100,000 for the operations fund. The Act 47 tax on city residents will generate $1,052,000 for the capital fund and fewer than $100,000 for the operations fund.

The city must cease collection the Act 47 commuter tax on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the adopted exit plan, but the extension would enable the city to continue collecting that tax throughout 2023. The recovery team projects the commuter tax would be worth $0.8 million in 2023. The extension would generate some additional revenue in 2024 because much of the tax revenue collected will come from 2023. Both revenues would go into capital. Whether the extension would impact earned income tax rate on residents would depend on the Home Rule process.

The Home Rule commission is currently drafting the charter and is set to go to a referendum vote in May 2021.

In order to extend the time, the recovery team would have to draft an amendment to the exit plan, which was adopted last year. The council would then have to pass the amendment by ordinance and Mayor Chris Frye would have to sign it. The amendment would need to be drafted in time for the city to petition the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas to use the new tax rates, which occurs in November and December.

