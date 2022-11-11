At 22, Marion “Duddy” Nero was outgoing, a practical joker, working steadily and had met the love of his life.
Despite all he had going for him at home, the North Hill resident still volunteered to join the Army in 1957, a decision which soon left him homesick and feeling sick to his stomach.
A native of Paris, Missouri, Gerald “Preach” McGlauchlen, also then 22, was a sociable man himself and felt those same twinges of homesickness because he had never been away from home.
The pair instantly connected at boot camp in Fort Carson, Colorado, and like a chain link fence that has unbreakable bonds, the friendship is still going strong.
It was Duddy who dubbed the nickname of “Preach” on Gerald, who became a minister with the Church of God (Independent Holiness) at age 19 and the moniker stuck, although now he prefers to be called Gerald.
Almost every night at 8, Duddy, who will be 88 in February, talks to his buddy who lives in Kannapolis, North Carolina. For the past 12 years, the men have visited each other seven times.
It’s a friendship that Duddy describes as one of a kind.
“He’s just like a brother to me,” he said. “He’s special.”
Gerald, 88, considers Duddy a brother, too.
While most of the other soldiers-in-training went out, Duddy and Gerald stayed in the barracks, which helped their friendship grow and flourish and they became inseparable off duty.
Boot camp was tough. Duddy remembers sergeants throwing rocks at the recruits if they didn’t think they were marching correctly. There was no talking during mess.
And he never seemed to keep his boots as shiny as his good friend, “Preach.”
On one occasion, Duddy had to work guard duty so he borrowed “Preach’s” uniform and gleaming shoes “because we were the same size and he kept his things better than I did.”
A sparkle still comes into the self-described prankster’s eyes when he relates the story.
Another time, Gerald recalled, Duddy put shaving cream on one of their fellow recruits’ hands and when he woke up, he touched his face and the cream went all over the place.
“Duddy got away with that. He was slick.”
The sergeant never did find out who put sardines on the manifold of his car. When the vehicle heated up, the car stunk throughout.
Duddy had pulled off another one.
Following basic training, they were shipped to Fort Sam Houston in Texas, where they were assigned to the medics unit at the 45th Surgical Field Hospital.
Pfc. Nero was to be honorably discharged on May 15, 1959. Pfc. McGlauchlen’s date of departure was more than a week earlier.
“He waited those 10 days so we could get out together,” Duddy said, noting Gerald offered to drive him home in his 1956 Chevy. On the way, “he was a fast driver and the hood kept shimmying. The hood finally came over to the roof of the car and we used belts and baling wire to tie the hood down.”
After both were honorably discharged in 1959, Duddy, who got engaged to Darlene on his first leave, started his family of two daughters, Becky and Allison, and a son, Jimmy, and got a job in a steel mill, later working at Jimmy’s pizza shop in Beaver Falls for more than 30 years. He has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Gerald and his family lived in different locations while he ministered and also did carpentry work. He and his wife, Leona, have been married for 62 years and have two sons, Randy and Rodney, and a daughter, Lisa who with her husband, John, has a pizza shop, too. They fostered 42 children, adopted and raised two more daughters, Lily and Ashley, and have nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Intentions were good at keeping in touch following the service but life kept them both on the go until Lisa found Duddy by searching on the Internet.
When the McGlauchlens were celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2010, unbeknownst to them, Lisa, had invited Duddy and his daughter, Becky, to the festivities.
“He was so surprised,” Duddy said. “I tapped him on the shoulder and he hugged me so hard I thought my ribs were broken.”
Then, “We picked up where we left off.”
Gerald added, “We’ve been together thick and thin ever since.”
When Darlene passed away, Gerald traveled to New Castle to offer the eulogy at the service, which was presided over by a priest.
Since that surprise reunion, the men alternate their visits. One year, Duddy’s daughter couldn’t take him to North Carolina so his three granddaughters made the drive with him. Each visit lasts about four days.
During Gerald’s visits to New Castle with Leona, Duddy drives them all over this area and takes them out to eat and to his son’s pizza shop.
As for those nightly conversations, they never run out of subject matter.
“We talk about our family and about old times,” Gerald said.
While Duddy is a person who makes friends easily, he never takes one for granted and what he has with Gerald “means so much to me. There’s nothing better than that.
“He’s the best buddy and friend I ever had. It’s a friendship that was meant to be.”
When it comes to friendship, both believe they hit the jackpot.
“You couldn’t break us apart,” Gerald said. “We just don’t know how to quit talking and I can’t find another like him.”
It’s doubtful that he would even look.
