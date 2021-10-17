WEST MIDDLESEX — Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker on Saturday issued a stern warning to members of the West Middlesex borough council to comply with state open meetings laws, or possibly face criminal charges.
"Please advise your borough council members that I expect full and complete compliance with the Open Meeting Law,” Acker said in an email to Solicitor Robert Tesone. “Upon receipt of information of any future violations, I intend to have my county detectives fully investigate them and report to me.
“I will determine whether or not to file criminal charges against them.”
Acker’s remarks came after a Saturday article in The Herald reported that West Middlesex Borough council members took official action in virtual secrecy in 2018 by voting by phone and email.
A public warning by a district attorney to local units of government to comply with state open meeting laws is highly unusual.
"I was most unhappy to read this morning's Herald article on possible 2018 open meeting law violations," Acker stated. "I well recall our 2020 open meeting law discussions and retrieved that information for review.’’
In addition to violating the Sunshine Act in 2018, when council members voted on street projects by email and telephone, Acker said some members of council held meetings and took votes on issues in 2020 in the borough garage.
"It was a debate whether they were meeting in the council room or in the garage," Acker said. "Bob Lark and a couple others were voting on and deciding on things, not in a public meeting."
After Acker received a complaint in 2020 from a council member, whom he did not name, he called Solicitor Tesone, and Tesone told him everything was "kosher," Acker said.
Acker also said that, since he was appointed district attorney on Feb. 1, 2019, he had another alleged open meeting law violation reported to him. He did not say which school district, but said he had extensive discussion with its solicitor and issued a similar warning.
West Middlesex borough council members violated the Sunshine Act laws in 2018 on two instances listed in a report by the State Ethics Commission.
Those actions are no longer subject to a civil lawsuit or criminal charges related to state sunshine laws. The one-year statute of limitations on such actions has expired, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Sunshine Act requires votes to occur at a public meeting – and only after the public has had an opportunity to comment, Melewsky said.
Early this year, the State Ethics Commission started investigating Robert Lark, a councilman accused of using his position to award street projects to his brother’s company.
The commission took no civil or criminal action on the allegations, arguing that Lark intended to save the borough money.
Instead, the commission fined Lark $500 for incorrectly filling Statements of Financial Interest forms, required for public officials.
During the investigation, however, the commission stumbled onto another problem: In 2018, borough council members took votes by individual emails and telephone calls. (These were not conference or Zoom calls.)
The first instance happened July 5, 2018, when then-borough Secretary Sandra DeSantis, in an email, asked council members Cynthia Gilkey, Ronald Preston, Melissa Merchant-Calvert, Maleia James, and Mayor Jerrod Palmer to vote on the Ninth Alley project.
Council members responded by voting by email.
In the second instance, then-council President Lark asked the borough secretary to contact council members individually by phone to obtain approval for projects for Garfield, Fair, and Chestnut streets, as well as for Dogwood Lane.
However, Donald Lark and Sons Inc., the company belonging to Lark’s brother, had already completed the project and submitted an invoice for the work.
“Over the approximate time period of Feb. 28, 2018, to June 18, 2018, DLS performed a minimum of three projects for the borough which were not publicly discussed or voted on by council during any legislative or special meeting,” the report stated.
Lark and Preston said they thought it was acceptable to take emergency votes by phone, until The Herald informed them of the possible violations.
“We shouldn’t have done it and... we won’t do it again,” Lark said. “We’re not out to break the law.
“We’ll do whatever is necessary to be in accordance with the law.” That includes, he said, taking a course through the state Open Records Office or having the solicitor educate him on the laws.
The Office of Open Records provides free training on Sunshine Act compliance.
Acker asked The Herald to report potential violations of the Sunshine Act.
"If you or any of your fellow reporters become aware of potential Open Meeting Law violations, please immediately provide me with the details so we can investigate them," Acker said.
