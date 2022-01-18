Lawrence Williams offered advice to Anthony Lavon Cooper in court Tuesday that he should mentor other young men in his shoes to save them from going down his path.
Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, is one of two suspects charged in a triple homicide Oct. 16, 2018, on the city’s West Side that resulted in the deaths of Nichole Pumphrey and Lawrence Cannon, both 31, and 10-year-old Amariah Emery. The three were found shot to death that morning in the living room of Pumphrey’s home at 319 E. North St.
Williams is Cannon’s father, and coincidentally, it was Williams’ birthday that devastating day he lost his son.
According to police reports, Cannon was sitting next to Pumphrey, his girlfriend, on a couch, and both were asleep when someone — reportedly Cooper — entered the house and shot Cannon then Pumphrey.
Pumphrey’s daughter had wandered down the steps to check out the commotion, and one of the intruders shot and killed her, with her younger sister reportedly watching from the staircase as an eyewitness, according to the court papers. Cooper was arrested for killing the couple, and 22-year-old Steven Procopio, formerly of Pulaski Township, is accused as the child’s reported shooter.
Cooper, was to have stood trial this week, but as potential jury members arrived for court early Tuesday, Cooper agreed to an offer from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder. A third murder charge was dismissed as a result of the plea bargain.
President Judge Dominick Motto, after hearing impact statements from Williams and two of Pumphrey’s family members, sentenced Cooper to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution. Part of the plea agreement is that Cooper must cooperate with the commonwealth, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who prosecuted the case.
“We want to know what happened in there,” Lamancusa said in a phone interview afterward.
“This case was very difficult for the commonwealth because the only evidence in our possession that placed Cooper at the scene was the testimony of his co-defendant (Procopio),” he said.
Cooper was represented in court by defense attorney Antonio D. Tuddles, of Michigan, and local attorney Angelo Papa.
Procopio remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond, awaiting trial, which Lamancusa anticipates will be in the fall. Meanwhile, an evidentiary hearing is scheduled in court for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9.
Procopio is being represented by defense attorney John Bongivengo.
“The commonwealth is not willing to offer immunity or to broker a (plea) deal with Steven Procopio, because of his alleged involvement with the killing of a 10-year-old child,” Lamancusa said.
Williams told Cooper in the courtroom he destroyed several families by his actions.
“I asked him to spend his time in prison mentoring, about why he’s in there, when he runs across young men in jail selling drugs to commit to them that it’s not worth it,” Williams said. “He’s spending 25 year of his life for a horrible mistake, and if he can save one person from going down that path he went, it would be worth it.”
He said Cooper offered no comments, nor did he shed a tear or show remorse in the courtroom.
“Today is a big relief,” Williams commented after the proceeding. “It’s not going to bring (Cannon) back, but something finally happened after three years. We still don’t know why. What I’m told is the girl owed them money. My son knew her from school and he was sleeping when it happened. He shot my son and she woke up and she was shot. They were defenseless. They didn’t even stand a chance.”
Williams said that knowing that part of the criminal justice process is over “is a burden lifted right now. We’ll deal with this the rest our lives, but Part 1 is over. He’s going to jail and will deal with his demons.”
He said he is satisfied with the plea.
“My compliments go to the New Castle Police Department and Joshua Lamancusa as the D.A., for pursuing the case and working it pretty hard,” Williams added. “It’s been three years, and they had a hard case with him. Of coursei I wanted him to get life (in prison), but with 25 years minimum, I was comfortable.”
He expects that is the amount of time Cooper will actually serve of his sentence.
“We hope that he would use his time to mentor and help young people,” Williams iterated. “No one’s forgiving him and God’s going to be the ultimate judge of what happens to him, and he’s going get what he deserves.”
Also giving a statement in court was Lisa Pumphrey, Nichole’s sister, who said that while God preaches forgiveness, he also says that each man must be accountable for his sins, and that someday Cooper will be held accountable by the Lord.
Evelyn Keck, Nichole’s aunt, described to the court how this terrible decision affected the lives of their families, and she echoed Williams’ sentiments.
Lamacusa said he is satisfied with Cooper’s plea, “as much as anybody can be satisfied in a case like this.”
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
