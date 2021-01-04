A man who moved from a local nursing home into the Lawrence County jail has waived his right to a preliminary hearing after reportedly setting a fire in his room at the home last month.
Christopher Kuszajewski, 64, whose home address is Jeannette, Pa., is facing 167 total charges, including one count each of arson and criminal mischief, and 165 charges recklessly endangering the other residents and staff at Quality Life Services Inc. at 520 Friendship St. on the city's East Side.
The fire broke out in his room at QLS around 10 a.m. Dec. 10. A criminal complaint describes how he set fire to a string on his pants, which ignited other clothes on the floor and burned the side of his mattress. The fire was quickly extinguished, but caused considerable smoke in one ring of the nursing home, and prompted nursing home staff to evacuate the building for about 30 to 40 minutes.
Fire chief Mike Kobbe said at the time that the staff members had tried to douse the blaze with an extinguisher. No injuries to the staff or residents were reported.
New Castle police learned that Kuszajewski came to Lawrence County from Jeannette to be closer to a friend in the New Castle area. When he moved here he was homeless, and was in the nursing home with a few health-related issues, according to police chief Bobby Salem. At the time of his arrest, he received medical clearance at the Lawrence County jail before he was admitted there, Salem said.
Kuszajewski now is being held in the jail on $100,000 bond, awaiting trial or plea in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. His formal arraignment in the courts is scheduled for Feb. 2.
