Accused carjacker in custody

An Ellwood City man has been arrested by state police in Beaver County after he reportedly hijacked the car of an 82-year-old woman in West Pittsburg on Monday.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said that the state police returned the suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Mercado of 1585 Fox St., to Lawrence County to answer to charges in the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. outside of the Dollar General store on Center Avenue in Taylor Township.
The woman told police that a man grabbed her and threw her out of her dark silver Nissan Altima and stole it, according to a police report. Her purse was inside the vehicle.
A witness parked next to the woman reported that a man, later identified as Mercado, threw the woman to the ground and took her car. The man identified Mercado by a photograph, police reported.
Salem said the state police ran a registration plate tracker on the vehicle and reported to Salem this morning that the car was located at a Walmart in Beaver County, and that Mercado was caught while leaving the store, reportedly with a cart full of stolen merchandise. He said that Mercado will also faces charges for that offense in Beaver County, but the state police returned him to Lawrence County first, to answer to the charges pending in the carjacking incident.
Salem said Mercado meanwhile is being held in the Lawrence County jail on a bench warrant stemming from a May 26 incident when he reportedly cut a woman's throat inside a tent in a wooded area off Cascade St. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of strangulation in connection with that incident. His original bond was set at $25,000. A Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas judge reduced his bond to release him on his own recognizance to attend wellness rehabilitation on July 15. He was released on July 16 and did not report back for court and has been at large since then.
Salem said police intend to file charges against Mercado in the reported carjacking late Tuesday or sometime on Wednesday.
Police in Beaver County reported that charges will be filed against Mercado there, also, in connection with the Walmart incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.