The mistress of a Greensburg dentist convicted of killing his wife in an African safari once lived in Neshannock Township.
Lori Milliron, 65, who was the mistress of Lawrence Rudolph, was sentenced Monday in Denver to 17 years in federal prison for being an accessory to murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, as well as for an obstruction charge and for two counts of perjury. She was also fined $250,000.
The murder of Bianca Rudolph gained national attention, being further highlighted in a 2022 episode of “20/20.”
According to a release through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Lawrence and Bianca were on a hunting trip together on Oct. 11, 2016 in Zambia when Lawrence shot his wife through the heart with a 12-gauge shotgun that was enclosed in a soft-shell case on the last day of a scheduled hunt, scheming to make the murder look like an accident.
After returning to the United States, Rudolph filed false and fraudulent claims on nine separate life insurance policies issued by seven different companies to obtain $4,877,744.93.
The release states Milliron was a part of Rudolph’s dentist company and was a long-time mistress of him. It was surmised the pair planned to have Bianca murdered to collect life insurance money.
The release further states Milliron initially lied and obstructed the investigation to avoid prosecution.
Milliron was convicted on her charges on Aug. 2, 2022, the same day as Rudolph, who is still awaiting sentencing.
“Justice has arrived for Lori Milliron,” said U.S. attorney Cole Finegan.
“We thank our partners at the FBI, as well as our prosecutors and professional staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this defendant would not evade responsibility for her role in this terrible murder.”
Rachel Anders remembers hearing the news about the death of Bianca, and had a feeling Milliron, the grandmother of her son, was involved.
“The sad thing is, we knew it was going to happen,” Anders said. “My son is devastated. Everybody’s devastated.”
Anders said Milliron lived on Evergreen Avenue in Neshannock for about six years beginning in 2007 before moving to Arizona.
Knowing Milliron, she feels she didn’t really want to have a relationship with Rudolph, but just wanted the money.
