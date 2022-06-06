+2 Vandalism on rise at Christian Academy The New Castle Christian Academy has long invited members of the community to use its playground and picnic shelter.

Don Staransky is passionate about the grounds of the New Castle Christian Academy.

Thus, he has taken it upon himself to maintain, enhance and even protect them.

Staransky has grandchildren who attend the academy. He’s also got a heart for helping.

Now a 25-year recovering addict, he has founded a couple of sober living programs, as well as the Kerr Ministry Center in a former East Side church. The center has served as a meeting place for Narcotics, Alcoholics and Gambling Anonymous meetings and a collection/distribution site for food, clothing and furniture.

Staransky even created a small baseball diamond next to the center to offer a free baseball program to youngsters whose families could not afford to put them in organized ball.

“I volunteer there; I cut all the grass for free,” Staransky said of the Christian Academy. “We’re actually trying to build a baseball field, the same thing we did with the Kerry Ministry.

“Now that my grandkids are bigger, the other field is too small for them, so we want to make it a free baseball league and a bigger program. We actually have a name for it already: Christian Crusaders.”

Toward that end, he has reclaimed and repainted an existing but overgrown backstop, and is waiting for permission to proceed with creating an infield.

“As I’m cutting grass there, I’m reminiscing, because I used to play ball up there as a kid,” Staransky said.

That fondness for the grounds born in the past lives on today, and has prompted Staransky to try to intervene in a longtime issue of vandalism that has been taking place on the academy plaground and an adjacent picnic shelter.

A group of youths, Staransky said, assembles there, particularly during the warm weather, and will sometimes damage the shelter and playground equipment, while also leaving broken glass and vaping cartridges scattered where younger children come to play.

“Everybody is fed up with it, but no one’s really standing up to the teenagers,” he said. “They see them over there, they may call the police, but when the police get there, the kids will scatter.”

Staransky said he will periodically drive by the grounds to check on them, and on Memorial Day Weekend, he not only posted signs but also remained on site one night to await the arrival of the group.

“I don’t get a chance to do that every night,” he said. “I just happened to do it that particular day. I have tried to reach out to the kids. I’ve told them, ‘You’ve got to understand, this is a Christian Academy, this is private property, you could get into a lot of trouble.

“I’m just trying to keep you guys from getting in trouble and also to keep this place up.”

Sometimes, he said, the kids will take his words to heart and leave peacefully. Other times, they leave while tossing threats in his direction. On one occasion, a couple of the youths told him they were going home to get their guns.

That, Staransky said, was the only time he called the police.

New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem encourages Staransky and anyone who sees the youths disturbing the peace or damaging the grounds to do that as a matter of routine.

“We’d rather have people call us than confront them,” Salem said. “We did a few patrols when we first started hearing about the issue, and I think they did put security cameras up there.

“I’d rather have them call us unless they’re doing something that needs to be stopped, but if they’re just hanging out, I’d rather they call us and let us go up there and handle it.”

Salem said that unless someone is doing physical damage to the facility, the police cannot detain them.

“But if we go up there, we can identify them and get their names,” he said. “And you never know what kids have on them. I’d rather he wait and let us handle them.”

Staransky, though, knows the police aren’t always going to be able to respond quickly.

“Things are tough all the way around, especially with the police department,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of bigger fish to fry than some vandals at a school.

“My crew and I, we just have to clean up the mess afterwards. But the neighbors have to deal with the noise. These kids are getting loud. I’ve actually had kids yell at me when I was just driving by and say, ‘We own this place! This is our place!’”

As he works to create both a baseball and soccer field behind the school, he likes to think that such facilities might one day help to alleviate the vandalism problem.

“I’m hoping we can crush this thing and actually pull some kids from that environment into our sports program,” Staransky said. “I had a heart-to-heart with one kid and told him, ‘You’re an athletic kid. You like sports. You could come be a participant in this, and not the negative stuff you guys are doing that can get you into trouble.’

“He tells me, ‘Yeah, that makes sense … but I do what’s cool.’ It’s that peer pressure.”

