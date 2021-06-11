By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Adult survivors of childhood sex abuse are rethinking their approach to lobbying for action on a window of time to allow them to sue their abusers and organizations like the Catholic Church that covered up the crimes.
Stymied by inaction in the state Senate, survivors are looking to build grassroots support to demonstrate that their cause has support across the state, said Mary McHale, a member of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests.
“We've started and we did regroup, and we're sort of taking a different approach. Quite a few of us have, have sort of started working along the lines of a grassroots movement. And I know some of us also want to really try to educate our communities” about the need to change the law to open the window for lawsuits by abuse survivors.
This comes as Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, has blocked House Bill 951, legislation that would open a window for lawsuits from getting a final floor vote in that chamber.
Survivors have been pressing to get the state Senate to act on the legislation since the Department of State announced in February that the department had bungled the public notice requirements for a proposed constitutional amendment that would have been on the ballot last month.
Because constitutional amendment ballot questions must be approved by the General Assembly in two legislative sessions, the earliest that the question can now be put before the voters is 2023.
House Bill 951 passed the state House by a vote of 149-52 in March. It then passed the Senate judiciary committee in April by a vote of 11-3, including the support of Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County.
A small group of abuse survivors met with Ward on May 25 but the survivors walked out after unsuccessfully demanding that Ward give a yes or no answer when asked whether she planned to hold a floor vote. One abuse survivor displayed silver coins he said represented the 30 pieces of silver given to Judas Iscariot as payment for arranging the capture of Jesus.
Ward’s spokeswoman, Erica Clayton Wright, has said that Senate Republican leaders aren’t stalling on the bill but that lawmakers are trying to determine whether they feel like they can open the window without amending the Constitution.
It’s not the first time that abuse survivors have felt close to getting reforms passed only to have the effort run into a roadblock. In 2018, a statewide grand jury report revealed that six of the Catholic Church’s dioceses in the state had concealed that 300 predator priests had molested children over decades. At that time, the state House passed legislation that would have opened a window for lawsuits but that measure was blocked by then-Senate President Pro Tem Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson County, who insisted that the measure was unconstitutional.
Since then, similar reform measures have passed in other states, including most recently Louisiana. Legislation to open a three-year window for abuse survivors passed both chambers of the Louisiana legislature on Thursday.
Kathryn Robb, executive director of Child USAdvocacy, based in Philadelphia, said she’d been working “literally non-stop” in Louisiana to help get the statute of limitations reform measure passed there.
“What’s up with Pennsylvania? Pennsylvania just likes being in the back of the class with a big fat ‘F,'” Robb said.
Robb said that while Ward is the public obstacle preventing the legislation from moving forward, other senators “are silent and compliant bystanders to her failure to do what is right, fair and just.”
Robb said that while survivors are looking to get the public to put pressure on lawmakers to support the legislation, by not having a vote on the bill, Senate Republicans are shielding lawmakers from accountability.
“In Louisiana, we fought and fought and fought and guess what? The bill goes to the Senate floor. It passes 32 to zero. The bill goes to the House floor, 101 to zero. When it goes to the floor and you let them vote, the bill will pass,” Robb said. “Let them vote on the bill or answer to their constituents. And Ward’s denying voters that opportunity to see where their elected leaders have voted on this,” she said.
McHale said that when lawmakers return to the Capitol next week, there likely won’t be a press conference or rally by survivors of abuse. However, a small contingent of survivors will be at the Capitol to remind lawmakers that the issue isn’t going away, she said.
“This is definitely not a sprint, it's a marathon and has been and we have to conserve our energy and use it wisely,” she said.
