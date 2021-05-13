Abuse survivors press for action on window bill

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
About a dozen adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse rallied outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg to make their case that the state Senate should take the final steps to pass legislation to open a window for lawsuits stemming from abuse cases that are beyond the normal statute of limitations.
Survivors have been lobbying for change for years. On Monday, they vowed to continue their efforts despite the dispiriting emotional toll that’s come from trying to get lawmakers to act.
“I didn’t want to come today. I’m tired,” said Mary McHale, a member of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, from Reading. “I didn’t want to waste more gas. I didn’t want to take more vacation time away from work,” she added.
But McHale said she decided to make the trip because she’s committed to keep lobbying until the General Assembly passes legislation to allow survivors to sue their abusers and organizations like the Catholic Church that have covered up for their crimes.
“We’re not going anywhere. We’ll keep coming back until the right thing is done,” she said. “Senators, what side are you going to pick? The right side or the predators’ side?”
Donna Greco, policy director of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, said that “courageous people” like McHale have done the bulk of the lobbying to try to get a window opened for lawsuits.
“The situation is dire,” she said.
The state House passed House Bill 951 that would have opened a two-year window for survivors of abuse to file lawsuits. That measure passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in April. It could pass this week and go to the governor, who has repeatedly called on the General Assembly to pass legislation opening the window. Monday, the Senate didn’t take up the bill.
“There are complex and significant issues being evaluated and discussed related to this matter,” Erica Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County said late last week when asked about the legislation. “HB 951 carries with it constitutional consequences and has raised legal concerns. These concerns have never been deliberated in previous sessions because we were on the constitutional amendment path,” Wright said.
The issue of opening a window for adult survivors of childhood sex abuse to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired in their cases has been debated at the state Capitol for several years with each prior effort to get a reform bill collapsing.
Most recently, the General Assembly had passed legislation that would have asked voters in the May 18 primary to decide whether to amend the state Constitution to open the window for lawsuits. That question didn’t get on the ballot though after the Department of State announced it had determined that the agency had failed to properly advertise the question. Former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned over the debacle.
The Senate Republicans have long maintained that the state Constitution prohibits a retroactive change like opening a window for lawsuits after the statute of limitations has expired. As a result, they’d backed a plan to offer the reform through the Constitutional amendment process.
