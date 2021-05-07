Adult survivors of sex abuse by priests will rally at the state Capitol on Monday to call for the state Senate to take final action to send Gov. Tom Wolf a bill that would allow them and other survivors of childhood sex abuse to sue their abusers and the organizations that protected the predators.
House Bill 951 passed the state House by a vote of 149-52 in March. It then passed the Senate judiciary committee by a vote of 11-3, including the support of Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County and Senate Judiciary Committee chairwoman Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County.
“This is as close as we’ve come,” said Michael McDonnell, a spokesman for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. “We feel we have the votes” for it to pass in the Senate, he said.
Advocates have been trying to ramp up the pressure on lawmakers to finally get the reform bill passed. After the judiciary committee vote, the Senate left Harrisburg without taking up the bill.
Advocates held a vigil outside Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward’s district office in Greensburg on April 29, said Marci Hamilton, CEO of Child USA, a Philadelphia-based group.
“We are hopeful Sen. Ward will let the bill go to the Senate floor on Monday,” Hamilton said.
The Senate returns to session on Monday.
Erica Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward declined to commit to whether the bill will get a vote in the week ahead.
“There are complex and significant issues being evaluated and discussed related to this matter,” she said. ”HB 951 carries with it constitutional consequences and has raised legal concerns. These concerns have never been deliberated in previous sessions because we were on the constitutional amendment path,” Wright said.
The issue of opening a window for adult survivors of childhood sex abuse to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired in their cases has been debated at the state Capitol for several years with each prior effort to get a reform bill collapsing.
Most recently, the General Assembly had passed legislation that would have asked voters in the May 18 primary to decide whether to amend the state Constitution to open the window for lawsuits. That question didn’t get on the ballot though after the Department of State announced it had determined that the agency had failed to properly advertise the question. Former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned over the debacle.
The Senate Republicans have long maintained that the state Constitution prohibits a retroactive change like opening a window for lawsuits after the statute of limitations has expired. As a result, they’d backed a plan to offer the reform through the Constitutional amendment process.
Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Tom Wolf have said they believe the reform can be offered through a normal bill, like HB 951, without changing the Constitution first.
In announcing his support for HB 951, Corman said, “Enough is enough.”
Corman said that while he still believes that changing the Constitution is legally the safest route to go and “may be the fastest” if there are legal challenges to HB 951, he thinks “we can move down this dual path” and seek to open the window for lawsuits legislatively while also moving to ask voters whether to change the Constitution — a ballot question that won’t appear until 2023 at the earliest.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, was another one of the Republicans who supported the legislation in the judiciary committee.
Friday, he said he hasn’t been told when or whether the full Senate will consider the legislation.
He said he hopes that the vote takes place though.
“It passed in the judiciary committee pretty handily,” Langerholc said.
