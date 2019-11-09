BY DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
As Lawrence County’s Department of Voter Services counted 80 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election, 38 of those ballots have made a slight difference in the unofficial outcome of the New Castle Area School District’s race for school board.
Ed Allison, director of the department, said the apparent winners, in order of the number of votes, are incumbents Stacey Fleo, Karen Humphrey and Anna Pascarella, and newcomers Tracey Rankin and Norman Moses.
Beth Barber, incumbent George Gabriel and Jesse Moss were unsuccessful in the race.
“I’ve had a good run,” a disappointed Gabriel said Friday afternoon after hearing the results. He declined further comment.
Following a lifelong career as a teacher, then retiring as district superintendent after 101/2 years, Gabriel has served six years on the school board. His current term will expire Dec. 3 when the new board is sworn into office at 7 p.m.
The final unofficial vote count was: Fleo, 2,671; Humphrey, 2,490; Pascarella, 2,364; Barber, 1,924; Gabriel, 1,915; Moss, 1,738; Rankin, 130; and Moses, 130.
Allison said the unofficial absentee results in all races will be available this week. The results will become official once the Lawrence County Board of Elections certifies them. He expects that will be within a week, he said.
Fleo and Pascarella each have been school board members for two four-year terms and will be entering their third terms, having served eight years each.
Humphrey has the longest run, and is entering her seventh term, having served 24 years.
