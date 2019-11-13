Exactly one week after Election Day, recently counted absentee ballots have changed the elected members of the Home Rule commission.
According to the unofficial vote, Michael Tempesta has won over Shannon Crisci-Brock by one vote.
Tempesta had a total of 1,423 votes while Crisci-Brock had a total of 1,422 votes.
Before the 38 absentee ballots from city residents were counted, Crisci- Brock led Tempesta by two votes.
The official commission members are now Mary Burris, Richard Conti, Susan Linville, Marco Bulisco, Eric Ritter, Michael Dely and Michael Tempesta.
Marenda Zeronas, Anthony Mastrangelo, Shannon Crisci-Brock and Paul Neubecker were unsuccessful in the race.
If either party wants a recount, they will need to pay $850 to the prothonotary’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.