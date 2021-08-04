Over the extended weekend of July 17 to 19, Lawrence County reported no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.
Since then, the county has seen an upward tick in new confirmed and probable cases, a trend occurring across Pennsylvania as daily state counts are now back over the 1,000-case threshold. Concurrently, vaccination rates are slightly up in the county after a dip earlier this summer.
At Hometown Pharmacy, head pharmacist Bob Ekiert said he was providing about 600 vaccine doses a week back in April. Now, that number has dropped to about 30 a week and he hasn't received a new shipment of doses in over a month because there's no demand. The clientele now is teenagers.
"Pretty much over half of them are 12 and over who are getting vaccinated for school and also the college where freshmen are going to college, they're getting mandated for getting the shot," Ekiert said. "That's pretty much whose getting the vaccine now. Out of the 30 a day, 80 percent of them are 12 to 18."
ekiert said they now have Pfizer doses, which are approved for children as young as 12, and the scheduling process is as easy as filling out some forms. Still, the 20- to 40-year-old demographic, he said, is not interested in the readily available vaccines.
"It was all the senior citizens who wanted the vaccine back in March and April," he said. "All of those who wanted vaccinated are vaccinated. The younger population doesn't want anything to do with it right now. You go from 600 a week to 30 a week, which is not good."
On the vaccine front, numbers are up in volume in the last two weeks after falling in June. So far, 34,721 Lawrence County residents through Wednesday have received at least a partial dose of one of the three approved vaccines. That's more than a 500-person increase since last week.
Between July 2 and July 9 — a time that includes the three-day Independence Day weekend — only 185 new doses were given out, up slightly from the 280 in the week preceding. On April 13, the first day all Pennsylvania adults were declared eligible to receive a vaccine, the state Health Department reported 221 partial doses were given out that day in the county.
The state Health Department said in its Tuesday report that 63.2 percent of Pennsylvania's eligible population is at least partially vaccinated. According to U.S. Census estimates for July 2019, the most recent update available, puts Lawrence County's total population at 85,512, with about 66,598 older than 19.
Of that eligible population, the county's eligible population at least partially vaccinated is about 52 percent.
"I can't change their minds," Ekiert said of people on the fence about the vaccine. "They're still hesitant to getting the vaccine and we try to tell them why they should get it."
On July 19, the case count in Lawrence County was 7,728 since the state Health Department started keeping track in spring 2020. In the 16 days since, 160 positive cases have been reported, an average of 10 per day.
In fact, the county saw an average of about 23 new cases a week between June 11 and July 23. However, last week's reports of July 26 through July 30 saw 64 new cases reported, nearly triple the weekly average from earlier in the summer.
Statewide, percent positivity — the percentage of total COVID-19 tests that return a positive result — bottomed out in late June at 1.1. In Monday's Health Department update, the positivity rate is at 3.9 percent after jumping from 2.6 percent the week prior.
