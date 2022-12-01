Think Christmas toys, and images of a sleigh and snow likely come to mind.
Sometimes, though, summer and motorcycles can figure in there as well.
That was the case Tuesday morning at George Washington Intermediate Elementary School, when members of the Lawrence County chapter of ABATE of PA delivered what they estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 toys that are to be distributed to students through a pair of school programs.
ABATE — the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — amassed the pickup truck full of playthings though its Toy Run, held annually each August.
In addition to the contributions of sponsors, funds are raised through a post-ride meal, basket auction, cornhole tournament and some live music.
Started by Bob Russell, the initiative was overseen for its 12th time by chapter vice president Josh Guthrie, who delivered the toys along with treasurer Terri Guthrie and member Theresa Andrews.
“This has been one of our most successful years between getting sponsor donations and a truckload of toys,” Josh Guthrie said, adding that new member Doug Salch — who just joined in June — also played a key role.
“He was very instrumental in getting these donations,” Guthrie said, “and we’re very appreciative of that. He just jumped in with both feet; he’s been a very big asset for our chapter.”
In addition to the toys delivered to George Washington, Terri Guthrie noted, ABATE has $5,000 and another truckload of toys it plans to deliver to ARISE (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County).
This year’s results have ABATE looking forward to even more largess in 2023.
“This is the first year we’ve had this many toys,” Josh Guthrie said. “Next year, we’re hoping maybe we can do two schools. That’s why this all started, to help the kids. It’s our way of making sure no kid goes without a toy this Christmas.”
George Washington was chosen as this year’s beneficiary, Guthrie said, because a fellow ABATE member — Mike Dudo — had children who formerly attended there and was aware of a school program that provides toys to students.
That is the Holly Jolly Giving Event, and it’s actually one of two projects that will put gifts into the hands of students this holiday season.
“We have 70 of our students who will spend the morning of (Dec. 16) getting hot chocolate, milk, cookies and a gift, usually purchased by the teachers or members of the community,” explained Shelley Janiel, school nurse and Holly Jolly chairperson. “We’ll be using a lot of these gifts (from ABATE) to supplement those.
Each teacher, Janiel said, provides the names of two students to participate in the activity.
“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Janiel said. “We took a pause the last two years (because of COVID), so this is the first time back since 2019.
“We’re excited. The kids enjoy it and it’s so much fun to watch them open their gifts here.”
Other students also can expect gifts, Principal David Antuono said.
“We have a schoolwide assembly coming up, and give out a lot of toys during that,” he said. “It’s a program that started here about four years ago. Students receive tickets – we give them daily – and there are other small awrds, but in our schoolwide assembly, which we do twice a year. We give out a lot of gifts and presidents.
“It’s a very fun time, and we’ll use a lot of that stuff (from ABATE) for that as well.”
Other gifts come through donations from the community and via fundraising by the George Washington staff.
“We get gift cards from local businesses and donations,” added Pat Cain, assistant principal. “Everybody is really helpful with that. We’d like to thank everyone who helps out with that, including today. That’s a special donation.”
