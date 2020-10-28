ABA Therapy Solutions has received a three-year reaccreditation by BHCOE Accreditation.
The recognition acknowledges the organization as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis.
ABA is owned by lifelong Lawrence County residents Ashley Overton and Ryan Pastore.
BHCOE Accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications and consumer satisfaction and promote systems that enhance these areas. These areas are measured with a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, in-depth on-site observation, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.
BHCOE Accreditation is the only applied behavior analysis--specific accreditation. It provides feedback regarding clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover, and consumer protection. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.
“It is a huge honor to maintain accreditation from BHCOE,” said Overton, chief clinical officer. “Receiving BHCOE Accreditation ensures we are always up-to-date on the best methods and practices, so our clients can be rest assured they are receiving the best in care.
"Our emphasis is always client achievement and maximizing the individual's potential in the home, school, clinic and the community to create lasting change throughout their lives.”
