AARP: Access to care for seniors creates critical challenge

Long-standing health care access problems faced by Pennsylvania seniors have been exposed and amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by the AARP and researchers from Drexel University released Thursday found.
The report showed that those access issues — as well the capacity to use telemedicine to help close the gap — aren't simply due to poor internet service in much of rural Pennsylvania.
Other problems include an inadequate number of doctors and other primary care health workers, and lack of easy access to pharmacies and hospitals.
David Saunders, Director, Office of Health Equity at Pennsylvania Department of Health, said there are disparities throughout the state, in urban and rural areas of Pennsylvania.
“We are all in the same storm of COVID-19, dealing with the pandemic as a collective, but we're clearly not all in the same boat,” he said.
The findings in the report “Disrupting Disparities in Pennsylvania” largely mirror what local and state health experts told reporters for CNHI’s Pennsylvania Newspapers' recent special report: “Rx for Rural Health,” published in March.
The Drexel researchers found that seniors confronting the greatest number of challenges in getting access to quality health care are those who live in rural areas and those in minority groups, including Black and Latino seniors.
The largest number of seniors live in rural Pennsylvania, but as the state overall continues to age in the coming years, that’s expected to shift and the number of under-served seniors in southeastern Pennsylvania will increase, including large numbers of seniors in communities of color, said Rose Ann DiMaria-Ghalili, Associate Dean of Interprofessional Research and Development, Drexel University.
While only 1.9 percent of people living in Philadelphia are over the age of 85, in small rural counties that demographic represents a larger share of the population, researchers found.
In Cameron County, 4.1 percent of the population is 85 or older. In Montour County, 3.6 percent of residents are 85 and older, and in four other counties — Lawrence, Cambria, Mercer and Sullivan — 3.4 percent of the population is 85 and older.
Other key findings
The report also showed:
— 14 percent of Pennsylvanians live in a medically underserved area, and 22 percent live in an area that is both medically underserved and designated a health professional shortage area. Residents of these areas primarily live in rural areas, or are of minority status, poorly educated, live in poverty, and have limited access to transportation. Medically underserved areas are those with too few primary care providers, high infant mortality, high poverty rates or a large number of elderly residents. Health professional shortage areas are those considered to have too few primary care providers, dentists or mental health professionals.
— Urban and suburban areas have one physician for every 382 residents. Rural Pennsylvania has one primary care physician for every 663 residents.
-- Currently, 88 percent of Pennsylvanians over the age of 50 are white, but as Hispanics are the fastest-growing demographic group, in 20 years, people of color will represent about 26 percent of the state’s population 50-and-older.
— Every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties has at least one “pharmacy desert,” which is an area where there isn’t a pharmacy available to fill a prescription nearby.
Saunders said that he believes that one strategy for trying to help overcome these challenges would be to better coordinate services so that when seniors seek help, they get it, even if they may not approach the agency that typically responds to whatever particular issue is involved.
“It is an issue, I think that we're going to need to address and combat going further out. Perhaps one way to do that is what we would call a ‘no wrong door' approach, making it easier for people to find the support and the connections they need,” he said.
Jean Accius, Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, for AARP, said that the way COVID shed light on the health disparities across the state should motivate Pennsylvania leaders to confront the issue.
“It's clear to all of us that after the last 14-15 months, with COVID,” he said. “ That we really have an opportunity to build our systems in a way that's more equitable. And that also serves all of us collectively. In other words, disparities, not only inhibit people's ability to live longer and healthier and productive lives, it also stifles economic growth,” Accius said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.