National and Western Pennsylvania gas prices climbed eight cents higher this week to $2.34 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's gas price report.
After dropping to a low of $1.76 in April, the national gas price average is pennies away from hitting the $2 per gallon mark with an average on Tuesday of $1.96. That price is 87 cents cheaper than it was at the end of May 2019.
The more expensive pump prices can be attributed to fluctuations in crude and demand. In the past week, crude oil hit its highest price point – nearly $34 per barrel – since the Trump Administration declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency and many states started implementing stay-at-home restrictions. While demand has been increasing since the end of April, it is down 28 percent compared to the first three weeks of May last year.
As gas prices increase across the country, five Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states carry averages of $2 a gallon or more, including Pennsylvania ($2.22), New York ($2.18), Washington, D.C., ($2.13), New Jersey ($2.02) and Maryland ($2.01). At $1.75, Virginia has the lowest state average in the region. On the week, the region saw prices increase between two and eight cents.
Regional gasoline stocks have increased for two weeks with levels inching closer to the 72-million-barrel mark. This build is supported by a small increase in regional refinery utilization, which has mostly hovered near the 50% mark over the last four weeks. Gas prices are likely to continue increasing in the weeks ahead.
This week’s average prices:
Western Pennsylvania: $2.342
Average price during the week of May 18: $2.265
Average price during the week of May 28: $3.030
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.341 Altoona
$2.334 Beaver
$2.337 Bradford
$2.345 Brookville
$2.337 Butler
$2.322 Clarion
$2.316 DuBois
$2.334 Erie
$2.340 Greensburg
$2.356 Indiana
$2.354 Jeannette
$2.345 Kittanning
$2.387 Latrobe
$2.345 Meadville
$2.359 Mercer
$2.272 New Castle
$2.338 New Kensington
$2.359 Oil City
$2.332 Pittsburgh
$2.359 Sharon
$2.348 Uniontown
$2.359 Warren
$2.347 Washington
One factor AAA is monitoring and could cause a sudden spike in gas prices is the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 through November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts the 2020 season will be above-normal, potentially resulting in 13-19 named storms. An average Atlantic hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms, including three major hurricanes.
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 67 cents to settle at $33.25 per barrel. Although tension between Hong Kong and China lowered prices on Friday, crude prices generally increased last week amid growing market optimism that domestic crude demand continues to rebound as more states ease stay-at-home restrictions and demand for gasoline has grown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.