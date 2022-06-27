The new home of A2J — Addicted to Jesus — apparently began life as a mission of Trinity Episcopal Church.

According to Bart Richards’ 1964 book, “The Churches of Lawrence County,” New Castle’s Trinity Episcopal Church launched the St. Andrew’s Mission on the city’s South Side in 1897, erecting its first building in 1902 on Howard Way. That building, Richards wrote, was later replaced by a larger structure at Long and Belmont avenues, the site of A2J.

It’s not clear exactly when that church was built, but a check of a 1909 city directory lists St. Andrew’s at 250 E. Long, likely the original Howard Way structure. The next directory in The News’ stacks, from 1915, shows the mission at 540 E. Long, the building’s current address.

The mission, according to lawrencecountymemoirs.com, “became the independent St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in about 1908 and was in service until it closed in March 1956.”

At that time, Richards’ book says, “population shifts and better transportation facilities made it seem advisable to close St. Andrews … and the congregation returned to the mother church, Trinity.”

The building was sold to Latter Rain Church, a nondenominational congregation that remained in place until the early 1970s. After that, the building became home to the Full Deliverance Gospel Tabernacle at least into the 1990s.

Most recently, the building housed Feed My Sheep, which provides food, clothing and other items to families in need. It began as a parking lot ministry in 2005 and, over the next several years, expanded into the community rooms of at least three public housing facilities.

According to Feed My Sheep’s website, “In 2013, we recognized our need for a new building to house the ministry. We had an opportunity so share our vision with Pastor Gerald Maxwell, Jr., former Pastor of Full Gospel Deliverance Tabernacle. The result was the Lord’s provision again — the parish church building was given to us as a gift …”

Feed My Sheep concluded a two-year basement renovation in 2015. It included tearing down and moving walls, installing a new kitchen and bathrooms, electrical and plumbing work, putting in new windows and French drains, and erecting a new concrete porch. The work was funded by donations from local churches, businesses and individuals. Nearly all the labor was donated as well.

Feed My Sheep then gave the building to A2J in January.

